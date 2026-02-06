Makai Lemon Suddenly Linked To One Of The NFL’s Biggest Markets

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon cemented himself as one of the most talented wide receivers last season, and is undoubtedly going to be a first round selection.

Lemon has been linked with a few teams that would compliment his playing style, including the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. However, following this year's Senior Bowl, Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikemma saw Lemon paired with quiet riser NFL team, and picked in the top five.

Makai Lemon Linked To New York Giants in Recent NFL Mock Draft

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Sikemma's recent mock draft following the Senior Bowl game on Jan. 31, he listed Lemon as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants, with star quarterback Jaxson Dart and new head coach John Harbaugh.

Although the New York Giants finished with an underwhelming 4-13 record and released former head coach Brian Daboll midseason, the Giants learned that Dart could be the answer to their future success. Dart was drafted 25th overall, and started three games in after quarterback Russell Wilson was benched. In 12 games, he finished with 2,272 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

Where Lemon fits in is alongside New York's star receiver in Malik Nabers, who spent majority of last season injured with a torn ACL. Nabers was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and finished his rookie season with 109 receptions, which set the Giants new rookie record for most receptions in a season, 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown between plays, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good thing for Lemon is he'd actually be paired with an elite offense in the making. For a dual-threat quarterback like Dart, who's proven his accuracy with the ball and ability to make big plays, having a receiver like Lemon in his lineup could boost his game, and the Giants air-raid offense.

MORE: Predicting the USC Trojans' Offensive Depth Chart for Next Season

MORE: Los Angeles Rams Linked to USC Trojans in Upcoming NFL Draft

MORE: Early Prediction For USC Trojans' Starting Defense

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Sikemma's analysis for Lemon is based on the reality of Lemon potentially being the first picked wide receiver, despite the competition.

"It’s not often we see Lemon as the top wide receiver in a mock draft, but I am making a bit of a statement here because I think he should be right there in the conversation with Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson... Lemon earned a 91.4 PFF receiving grade overall and an 81.3 PFF receiving grade versus single coverage this past season," Sikemma wrote.

Giants Or Not, Makai Lemon is An Intriguing Draft Pick

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojan fans have continually been spoiled with talented receivers in the past, including some of NFL's best like Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons Drake London to name a couple. Many have compared Lemon to St. Brown, a slot-receiver who catches anything in his radius and a strong route-runner.

Why a plethora of NFL teams have their eyes set on Lemon is simple, he'll make any catch happen, works well in a balanced offense and is a reliable target who can make any defender miss.

Lemon's final season as a Trojan was a memorable one, he led Power Four receivers in receiving yards through the regular season, earned First Team All-American honors, and became USC's second Biletnikoff Award winner. His talent complimented coach Lincoln Riley's offense perfectly, and has set the bar high for future USC receivers. Lemon finished the season with 79 receptions on 1,156 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Recommended Articles