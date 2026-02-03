Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Jayden Maiava's Development

With USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava entering his second year leading USC's offense, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave Maiava high praise for what he's been able to do on and off the field to improve.

Maiava finished the regular season leading the conference in passing yards with 3,431 passing yards. While his offensive company played a big role in their explosive attack, Maiava still proved he can be a game-changing quarterback in Riley's scheme.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Riley went on NFL's Good Morning Football on Monday and shared his thoughts on where Maiava is headed, and had nothing but positive remarks for the quarterback.

“I’m really proud of his development. The jump that he’s made in the last 12 months was really striking. The exciting stuff for us is that he’s got so much room to grow… He’s a fun kid to work with, he’s got a lot of upside,” Riley said on Good Morning Football.

Coach Riley on Jayden Maiava (on @gmfb)



— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) February 2, 2026

Maiava is shaping up to be is exactly the kind of quarterback Riley produces, one with elite arm-strength and ability to make big plays. However, Maiava's bigger area of concern stems from turning the ball over, when his 10 total turnovers this season became the most by a USC quarterback since JT Daniels in 2018.

Echoing Riley, the performance from Maiava made an instant impact, setting himself up for an offseason with plenty of room for improvement, and time to build relationships with the new offensive targets.

What USC's 2026 Offense Looks Like

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans are tabbed as one of the top offenses in college football, especially when led by Riley. However, losing elite weapons like wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon to the NFL Draft, the time is now to configure a new lineup, between their returners, transfer portal and 2026 recruiting class.

The running back room will feature King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Especially with Jordan back and healthy, and a year in the system for Miller, it'll allow for a dangerous run game against any defense. The USC offensive line also returns all five starters, providing continuity for offensive line coach Zach Hanson. However, the wide receiver room could take a few different shapes.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Tanook Hines finished his first full season as a true freshman and did not disappoint. To fill the roles of Lane and Lemon could look like NC State transfer Terrell Anderson and incoming freshman Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. Incoming freshman receiver Trent Mosley also finished his senior season strong and could be another competitor in the starting lineup.

The tight end position is wide open following Lake McRee’s departure to the NFL Draft and Walker Lyons’ transfer to BYU. With his talent and size, five-star, per Rivals, tight end Mark Bowman is a prime candidate for the starting role. However, if USC continues to utilize two-tight-end packages as it did last year, Carson Tabaracci is another name to watch.

