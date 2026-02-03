Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Jayden Maiava's Development
In this story:
With USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava entering his second year leading USC's offense, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave Maiava high praise for what he's been able to do on and off the field to improve.
Lincoln Riley Has High Praise For Jayden Maiava
Maiava finished the regular season leading the conference in passing yards with 3,431 passing yards. While his offensive company played a big role in their explosive attack, Maiava still proved he can be a game-changing quarterback in Riley's scheme.
Riley went on NFL's Good Morning Football on Monday and shared his thoughts on where Maiava is headed, and had nothing but positive remarks for the quarterback.
“I’m really proud of his development. The jump that he’s made in the last 12 months was really striking. The exciting stuff for us is that he’s got so much room to grow… He’s a fun kid to work with, he’s got a lot of upside,” Riley said on Good Morning Football.
Maiava is shaping up to be is exactly the kind of quarterback Riley produces, one with elite arm-strength and ability to make big plays. However, Maiava's bigger area of concern stems from turning the ball over, when his 10 total turnovers this season became the most by a USC quarterback since JT Daniels in 2018.
Echoing Riley, the performance from Maiava made an instant impact, setting himself up for an offseason with plenty of room for improvement, and time to build relationships with the new offensive targets.
What USC's 2026 Offense Looks Like
The Trojans are tabbed as one of the top offenses in college football, especially when led by Riley. However, losing elite weapons like wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon to the NFL Draft, the time is now to configure a new lineup, between their returners, transfer portal and 2026 recruiting class.
The running back room will feature King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Especially with Jordan back and healthy, and a year in the system for Miller, it'll allow for a dangerous run game against any defense. The USC offensive line also returns all five starters, providing continuity for offensive line coach Zach Hanson. However, the wide receiver room could take a few different shapes.
Wide receiver Tanook Hines finished his first full season as a true freshman and did not disappoint. To fill the roles of Lane and Lemon could look like NC State transfer Terrell Anderson and incoming freshman Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. Incoming freshman receiver Trent Mosley also finished his senior season strong and could be another competitor in the starting lineup.
The tight end position is wide open following Lake McRee’s departure to the NFL Draft and Walker Lyons’ transfer to BYU. With his talent and size, five-star, per Rivals, tight end Mark Bowman is a prime candidate for the starting role. However, if USC continues to utilize two-tight-end packages as it did last year, Carson Tabaracci is another name to watch.
Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.