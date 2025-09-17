USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Has One Simple Request To Students Vs. Michigan State
The USC Trojans went on the road last weekend and picked up their first Big Ten win of the season vs. Purdue. This week, they host Michigan State for their conference home opener. Both programs will have to make adjustments to their game day schedule with kickoff set for 8 p.m.
Despite having one of the latest kickoffs in the week 4 slate, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava made one simple request for USC students this weekends.
To fill the stands at the Los Angeles Coliseum vs. the Spartans.
Maiava Makes Passionate Plea To Trojan Faithful
During a media availability session this week, Maiava made a passionate plea to fans to fill up the Coliseum for their Big Ten after-dark game.
"We love the students. Trojan students, we need you guys out there. Pack the (Coliseum) and I can't wait to see you guys there," Maiava said.
This comes on the heels of a letter that USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden released this week, asking Trojan fans to come out and support the program for their late night home game.
It's refreshing to see the Trojans personally building excitement for a game. That is something that has been lacking in recent years. Having that support from the student base is crucial to building an intimidating game day atmosphere.
In-Season Development
Maiava has opened the season with arguably the best three game stretch in his college career so far. He's thrown for 989 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Currently, Maiava holds the No. 1 QBR in the country with a 94.3 rating. And to top it off, he has only finished one game after getting relieved for freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet in their first two non-conference matchups.
However, the Hawaii native insists that he still has plenty of learn and hasn't completely settled in this season.
"I don't think I'm comfortable at all right now. I think there's a lot to learn from, definitely," Maiava said. "Getting ready to stack these days and go against a good defense. Just keeping the mindset the same. You don't want to get complacent when there's a little success. You don't want to fall back, you want to work harder and sharper that edge."
USC Preview vs. Michigan State
USC opened up as -15.5 favorites vs. Michigan State according to ESPN BET, but have since soared to become -18.5 favorites to beat the Spartans this weekend.
Michigan State is also off to a 3-0 start to their season, but have endured a couple of close games vs. Western Michigan and Boston College. The Spartans are led by quarterback Aidan Chiles and coach Jonathan Smith, both of whom are California natives.
