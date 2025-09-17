All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Has One Simple Request To Students Vs. Michigan State

The USC Trojans have a huge night game coming up vs. the Michigan State Spartans and quarterback Jayden Maiava has one simple request for Trojans students. Despite the 8 p.m. kickoff time, Maiava wants the Coliseum packed for their game vs. the Spartans.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans went on the road last weekend and picked up their first Big Ten win of the season vs. Purdue. This week, they host Michigan State for their conference home opener. Both programs will have to make adjustments to their game day schedule with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

Despite having one of the latest kickoffs in the week 4 slate, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava made one simple request for USC students this weekends.

To fill the stands at the Los Angeles Coliseum vs. the Spartans.

Maiava Makes Passionate Plea To Trojan Faithful

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During a media availability session this week, Maiava made a passionate plea to fans to fill up the Coliseum for their Big Ten after-dark game.

"We love the students. Trojan students, we need you guys out there. Pack the (Coliseum) and I can't wait to see you guys there," Maiava said.

This comes on the heels of a letter that USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden released this week, asking Trojan fans to come out and support the program for their late night home game.

It's refreshing to see the Trojans personally building excitement for a game. That is something that has been lacking in recent years. Having that support from the student base is crucial to building an intimidating game day atmosphere.

In-Season Development

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava has opened the season with arguably the best three game stretch in his college career so far. He's thrown for 989 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Currently, Maiava holds the No. 1 QBR in the country with a 94.3 rating. And to top it off, he has only finished one game after getting relieved for freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet in their first two non-conference matchups.

However, the Hawaii native insists that he still has plenty of learn and hasn't completely settled in this season.

"I don't think I'm comfortable at all right now. I think there's a lot to learn from, definitely," Maiava said. "Getting ready to stack these days and go against a good defense. Just keeping the mindset the same. You don't want to get complacent when there's a little success. You don't want to fall back, you want to work harder and sharper that edge."

USC Preview vs. Michigan State

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC opened up as -15.5 favorites vs. Michigan State according to ESPN BET, but have since soared to become -18.5 favorites to beat the Spartans this weekend.

Michigan State is also off to a 3-0 start to their season, but have endured a couple of close games vs. Western Michigan and Boston College. The Spartans are led by quarterback Aidan Chiles and coach Jonathan Smith, both of whom are California natives.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

