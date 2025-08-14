USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Showing Impressive Traits Leading Lincoln Riley's Offense
All eyes have been on USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava heading into the 2025 season.
Maiava started the final four games of last season, going 3-1 in those contest. However, the doubts from outside the program have been loud, but internally they have always had a belief in their quarterback, which has been evident during fall camp.
Maiava, who is naturally a soft spoken guy, has embraced becoming a vocal leader. In his second season at USC, Maiava feels and looks more comfortable in everything he does. He’s reading books and meditating.
Redshirt senior tight end Lake McRee has described this team as the “closest team we’ve ever had” and it’s hard not to say the starting quarterback doesn’t play a role in that.
Off the field, Maiava has made tremendous strides but offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard spoke about the growth he’s seen from the Trojans signal-caller on the field.
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
“His command of the offense. I mean, obviously he's done so many good things from a football standpoint since he's gotten here, but just all the different reads, and just playing with a lot of conviction, playing with a lot of confidence,” Huard said. “Just doing a tremendous job, too, of just helping his teammates out, whether it's a young guy in there who hasn't taken a ton of reps, and just helping him with a split."
“Just the overall communication and the operation and execution of the offense. I mean, he's just continue to move the sticks, and that's the goal as an offense is to obviously score touchdowns, but to stay on the field and move the chains. And he's just done a great job each day, just making really, really good decisions and moving this offense along," Huard continued.
Of course, all that matters is what happens during the season. But Maiava has laid the ground work in the offseason and invested heavily into improving every facet of his craft.
Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has pushed Maiava since he arrived on campus during bowl practice in December. However, Maiava has more than earned the right to be the starting quarterback at USC.
Benefits of Facing a Competitive Defense
Fall camp is a long four weeks, but it’s all about preparing for the upcoming season. There are a ton of competitive periods and having a tough defense to face everyday and can only benefit the offense.
This season could perhaps be the best defense USC coach Lincoln Riley has had during his four seasons at Southern Cal and it’s not a stretch to say, perhaps the best one he’s had since became the head coach at Oklahoma in 2017.
“They challenge us all the way across the board. It's a tremendous scheme,” Huard said. “Coach [D’Anton] Lynn does a fantastic job there and and obviously just the multiple, coverages and fronts and blitzes all the different things that you see that that truly help you prepare for season. Because obviously, when you go down, down the schedule games one through 12, you're going to see a lot of different schemes."
“He just does a tremendous job with with being multiple and more than anything, it really take the scheme out, they play so hard. We really force both sides the ball, force each other, to compete at a really, really high level, because we're all just one football team here.”
In many ways the competitive periods help keep the spirits and energy high during camp and there's been no shortage of that two weeks in.
“It's been a very competitive training camp, and at the end of the day, the goal is to make each other better, period," Huard said. "Whether it's a scheme thing, whether it's out on the perimeter, whether it's a tackle and a defensive end going at it in a pass rush scenario, iron sharpens iron. And every day we get the opportunity on this field, to come out here and make each other better.”