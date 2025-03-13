USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith Credits Coaches D’Anton Lynn, Doug Belk for His Development
Jaylin Smith was a three-year varsity standout at Bishop Alemany (Calif.) high school in Mission Hills as running back, receiver and cornerback before he signed with the USC Trojans in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
He continued to show his versatility during the first three seasons at USC. After primarily playing safety as a true freshman, Smith began to move around the secondary over the next two season. He was 'Swiss Army Knife' for the Trojans defense, providing value wherever he could. But the hiring of new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk following the end of the 2023 season brought a new role for Smith, full-time outside cornerback.
The Southern California native thrived this past season at his new position. He finished the season with 59 total tackles, including four for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended in 10 games. Smith was the Trojans most consistent player in coverage and was still able to showcase his physicality in run support.
“It was great, I felt like it was a revival to my career as far as getting production around the football," Smith said. "It was great as far as coach Lynn and coach Belk coming in and just seeing my abilities and tailoring to it, helping me utilize my strengths and to the best of my abilities."
Smith’s play on the field during his senior campaign helped raise his draft stock. He was one of three USC players to earn an invite to both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine to showcase his talents in front of NFL personnel from all 32 teams on a big stage.
The Trojans defensive back projects as a nickel cornerback at the next level but his ability to play every spot in the secondary is an added bonus for whatever team drafts him.
“A little bit of everything, just knowing it all that’s the main key, but definitely slot corner and a little bit of outside corner as well," Smith said. "Just been learning it all."
After taking part in the Trojans annual Pro Day event on Wednesday, the next step for Smith in the draft process will be top-30 visits. NFL franchises can bring up to 30 prospects in for meetings, interviews and a physical to get to know them more ahead of April’s draft.
Seeing someone thrive like Smith excel in just one season under Lynn and Belk could pay dividends for USC in recruiting. Often times, high school recruits want to see a player at their position thriving for a college program they are considering. A player that lays down the foundation for how the coaching staff can develop them to reach the ultimate goal, which is playing in the NFL.
The Trojans currently have four players committed in the secondary for the 2026 cycle and are prepared to sign as many as seven or eight.