USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Raves About Cornerback Jaylin Smith: NFL Draft Pick?
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith has been described as a “Swiss Army Knife” because of his versatility in the secondary.
Before arriving on campus in 2021, Smith was a standout cornerback, receiver and running back at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills (CA). Smith moved around the secondary his first three seasons for the Trojans, playing nickel, cornerback, strong and free safety for two different defensive coordinators before D'Anton Lynn was hired last December.
When asked what position best suits Smith before the season, Lynn said, “he’s a defensive back.” Smith learned all five positions in the secondary during the spring practice and fall camp in Lynn's scheme before settling into his new role as a full-time cornerback in 2024.
“Toughness, he’s super competitive,” Lynn said. “Even if a ball is caught on him he’s always right there. He tackles well, he can blitz, he does just about everything. And just having him out I think he’s an extra edge to our defense.”
Smith's physicality in run support helped set the tone for the Trojans and may have saved the game in their win over the LSU Tigers in the season opener.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans leading by three, the Tigers marched down into the red zone. On first down, Smith defeated a block by tight end Mason Taylor and made an excellent open field stop on running back John Emery Jr. for just a gain of two. The tackle saved a touchdown as Smith was the only player that stood between Emery Jr. and the end zone. Back-to-back incompletions from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on second and third down forced LSU to settle for a field that goal that tied the game.
USC got the ball back with 1:47 remaining in regulation and quarterback Miller Moss engineered a game-winning drive that was capped off by a Woody Marks 13-yard dash into the end zone with eight seconds remaining to give the Trojans a 27-20 upset victory.
On the season, Smith has registered 42 total tackles, including three for loss, two pass breakups and one interception.
The Palmdale native has been far and away the Trojans most consistent player in coverage this season, to the point teams have shied away from the senior at times and attacked whoever has been lined up at the opposite cornerback position.
Smith's ability to fill different roles in the secondary will make an intriguing prospect come April's NFL Draft. Smith is projected to be a mid-round NFL Draft selection.
