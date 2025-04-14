USC Trojans Defensive Back Jaylin Smith Takes Team Visits Ahead Of 2025 NFL Draft
Former USC Trojans standout defensive back Jaylin Smith is set to be drafted in less than two weeks. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Smith has a visit lined up with the Washington Commanders, according to a report from Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Prior to the upcoming visit, Smith has also visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.
The 5-10, 187-pound Palmdale, California, established himself as a quality starter for the Trojan defense that saw massive improvements under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Smith registered 58 tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions during the 2024 season. Smith totaled two sacks, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions throughout his career at USC.
Smith was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, where he excelled. Smith was one of the most active defensive backs at the Senior Bowl, showing off his range and versatility in the secondary. Smith also had an impressive showing at the Combine where he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, jumped 32.5 inches in the vertical jump, and 10-2 in the broad jump. Smith also flashed his fluidity in position drills.
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson
MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy
“Three-year starter with measurables and ball production that could leave teams lukewarm on his NFL prospects. Smith plays with a narrow backpedal, glitchy transitions and sluggish closing burst from off-man coverage, but he is much clingier from press-man. He might not have the play strength, length or top-end speed to be reliable on an island outside, though. The 2024 tape was better and he does offer some inside/outside flexibility, but he might be fighting for a roster spot throughout his career,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said.
Smith’s versatility is one of his biggest strengths as he’s lined up all over the secondary during his Trojan career. From outside cornerback, nickel and slot corner, and also safety. Having solid to good film at all three positions not only shows off his range physically, but it also demonstrates a high level of football acumen, as learning the roles and functions of each position entails an entirely different process. In theory, it should help ease Smith’s transition to the NFL on top of adding value.
With grades ranging from the fourth round to the seventh round, Smith’s most likely way onto the field as a rookie is through special teams and relief duty. Smith is no stranger to grinding his way to the top of the food chain, as he did so at USC. With the opportunity ahead, Smith will have to start fresh again, but he’s well equipped to land with a team that has a specific role for his skill set and be developed into a player who can eventually be a productive position player at the next level.