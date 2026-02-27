USC’s Kamari Ramsey, Bishop Fitzgerald Are Both Being Linked to This NFL Team
There are multiple USC Trojans’ in the secondary that are getting looked at as NFL Combine week gets underway. Safeties’ Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald are both getting interest from the Denver Broncos, who just hired former USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk.
A Pair of USC Trojans Defensive Backs to Denver Broncos?
USC safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald are getting interest from the Broncos according to NFL Draft Analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports.
“I’m told the team (Broncos) has an interest in both USC safeties, Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, though there’s a backstory here,” Pauline wrote. “Less than two weeks ago, Denver hired Doug Belk away from USC to be its new defensive backs coach.”
Doug Belk was the USC defensive backs coach in 2024 and 2025. Recently, he was hired to be the next Denver Broncos defensive backs coach. Prior to his time at USC, Belk was with the Houston Cougars from 2019-2023 as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and safeties coach. Next season will be his first on an NFL coaching staff.
Belk coached Ramsey for his final two seasons with the Trojans. Ramsey played for the UCLA Bruins in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to USC. With USC, he played in 20 games, totaling 87 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Ramsey is the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and a projected third round pick.
Fitzgerald transferred from the NC State Wolfpack to USC for his final season in college in 2025 under Belk. In 2025, he played in 10 games, totaling 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, one touchdown, and three passes defended.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Fitzgerald is ranked as the No. 153 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and a projected fifth round pick.
USC Trojans Defensive Backs in the NFL
The USC Trojans have has eight defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft since 2016. Ramsey and Fitzgerald will look to join them. The most notable former Trojan defensive back to be selected in this time period is current Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga.
Hufanga was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played for the 49ers from 2021-2024, making First-team All-Pro in 2022 before signing with Denver prior to the 2025 season. With the Broncos, Hufanga shined. He was named Second-team All-Pro in 2025 and was a key piece to their defense that helped lead the way to a 14-3 season and an AFC Championship game appearance.
Could there be multiple former USC players making up the back line on Denver's defense in 2026?
