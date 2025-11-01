All Trojans

USC's Kamari Ramsey Reveals How He Spent His Bye Week After Loss To Notre Dame

After sustaining some preseason injuries to the secondary, the USC Trojans squeezed every bit of effort out of defensive back Kamari Ramsey. As a result, Ramsey took the Trojans' bye week to rest up for their looming showdown vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The No. 23 USC Trojans, fresh off their bye week, are on the road at Nebraska for one of the their biggest games of the season.

USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey had one of his best games of the year in the loss to Notre Dame, totaling a season-high seven tackles. A veteran leader in the Trojans' secondary, Ramsey used up the bye week to recharge and dial in his focus on the remaining five games left on the schedule.

Ramsey spoke on Thursday about what he did during the Trojans' bye week in order to get ready for the final stretch of the year.

"The bye week was good. Just to get your legs back under you, get some rest, get some time away from the facility. Recharge and work on the little things in football. Just communication," Ramsey said. "Back to the basics really when we were at practice."

Both of the Trojans' bye weeks came in the month of October, meaning USC should be well rested for final part of the season. For the most part, on the defensive side of the ball the Trojans are all relatively healthy.

USC is nearly in an identical situation they were in just a few weeks ago when they lost to Illinois on the road and had their bye the following week. The defense responded with a big effort vs. Michigan, holding the Wolverines to just 13 points.

In the Trojans' two losses, they have given up 944 total yards. Despite the recent shortcomings, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and the Trojans' defensive staff haven't hit the panic button just yet. Ramsey said they've been preaching the basics as they look to get back on track vs. Nebraska.

"Communication and trusting one another. As long as we're doing that, we're on the same page and everybody's doing their job, we're going to be good. That's the first thing though. We have to make sure we're all on the same page," Ramsey said.

As a result of a few injuries in the secondary, freshmen Dee Reddick and Alex Graham have been forced to set up in their first year with the program. Ramsey said the two freshmen have impressed him as the season has progressed.

"Just getting comfortable. With the bye week, everything slowing down for them. Later in the season, it kinda feels like you're not a freshman anymore. They're just getting comfortable and the more reps they get, the more comfortable they get and just playing faster," Ramsey said.

The true freshmen duo came to USC as four-star prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Graham was actually in-line to start in the Trojans' season opener vs. Missouri State, but suffered an injury that forced him to miss a few weeks.

Both players figure to play bigger roles for USC in the secondary in the coming seasons.

