USC Trojans Defense Snubbed in National Ranking

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans made defense its main priority in the offseason. The result was hiring TCU legend Gary Patterson as their new defensive coordinator, eight defense blue-chippers in the 2026 recruiting cycle – six at the front seven – acquiring three veterans from the transfer portal while grooming breakout stars. Despite the added depth and having budding stars around, the unit found itself off national recognition.

CBS Sports put out their top-10 front sevens features four SEC programs, three Big Ten schools, along with Notre Dame (No. 5), Texas Tech (No. 7) and Miami (No. 2). Three of the Trojans’ 2026 conference opponents are featured on the list too.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana's Mario Landino and Tyrique Tucker will lead the reigning champions (No. 8) while Ohio State continues to reload with the likes of James Smith, John Walker and Will Smith (No. 9). Oregon, who arguably has the best overall defense in the Big Ten, sits at No. 3 and is led by returners Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington.

The criteria for the list is as follows: complimentary linebackers, versatile edge rushers and disruptive interior defensive linemen. With the Trojans likely running a 4-2-5, the snubbed unit can really show doubters that they meet this checklist.

Versatility in the Trenches

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may have taken a couple of seasons, but the Trojans have realized that competing in the Big Ten means building up the trenches in order to compete in the Big Ten. Now it is arguably their best position group on the whole team. These four have their own particular skillset, have the ability to move around the line and are well over 6-2 and 250 pounds.

In the interior is projected to be Jahkeem Stewart and Alex VanSumeren.

During Stewart’s freshman campaign, he was battling a stress fracture in his foot but was still able to post 18 total tackles (11 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and a quarterback hurry through 11 games. Along with All-American honors and an early candidacy for the Lott IMPACT Award, he is one healthy season away from becoming a household name.

VanSumeren, a transfer from Michigan State, has quickly become a leader on the team. First, he is the veteran of the group – redshirt-senior with 24 starts and 71 total tackles (4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks) – and then he was selected as a representative for Southern Cal at the Big Ten Media Days. Adding VanSumeren to a rather young group will be huge come game time. He'll also be the run-stuffer while Stewart moves throughout the line.

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive end Kameryn Crawford | USC Trojans on SI

The projected starting edge rushers are Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford.

Shelby, another senior of the unit, is the most complete defensive end – sets the edge on outside runs, gap discipline and sound technique with hands, leverage and pass-rush moves. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Shelby has recorded 75 tackles (16 for loss, 9.5 sacks) four quarterback hurries, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble while through 37 games with nine starts.

Crawford is disruption incarnate. Explosive first step, can create pressure without getting a sack, speed to blow past blockers and chase down ball carriers while having a high motor. Last year, the rising junior had a breakout season with 41 tackles (10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks), a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.

Depth and Talented Freshmen

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the projected starters have to miss a few games or take a breather for a few reps or a series, the Trojans won’t have to worry.

Junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri can come in and play the three-tech or nose tackle. In his sophomore season, Abasiri showed he can be a key contributor with 26 tackles ( four for, 3.5 sacks), two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He’s arguably the best athlete on the line as well – 6-5, 280 pounds, can hit 19.22 miles per hour, posted a 1.60-second 10-yard split and reportedly squatted over 700 pounds, per USC Athletics.

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher is also a huge get on the line. Barring any injury, the redshirt-senior can boost his draft stock by putting together a consistent season while adding a veteran presence to the group. There is also redshirt-junior Jamaal Jarrett returning from injury, which will add to the depth. Both have massive frames that can plug holes.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Redshirt-freshman Jadyn Ramos and Floyd Boucard are young players with promising upside that are available for more reps this season as well.

As for true freshmen, Luke Wafle is expected to see the field early. The five-star defensive end got a jump start by graduating early and enrolling at Southern Cal in the spring. Throughout the Trojans’ spring practices, Wafle was impressing the coaching staff. Fellow blue chippers Jaimeon Winfield, Simote Katoanga, Tomuhini Topui and Shaun Scott can get meaningful reps as well.

Linebackers That can Rise to the Occasion

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker position has one of the bigger question marks on the whole defense. During the offseason, Southern Cal lost four backers – three to the transfer portal and one to the NFL Draft. Post spring practices, there were only nine on the depth chart but only returning starter.

In 2025, Desman Stephens II led the Trojan defense in tackles (89) and started in all 13 games. Overall, Stephens is reliable – wraps up and takes good angles as a tackler, good football-IQ as he can read offenses and finds the ball, gets the defense lined up properly during pre-snap all while coming in at 6-3, 250 pounds. The experience and skillset make him a lock for one of the two backers in Patterson’s system.

As for the second backer, Jaydn Walker is trending upwards. Walker appeared in all 13 games in 2025 and had five starts to boot. He finished the year with 33 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. His speed and range make him a complimentary piece to Stephens. Can run with tight ends and running backs in pass coverage, sideline-to-sideline speed, takes good angles and cleans up the backside.

The two also benefit from having a blue-chip freshman in the wings, Talanoa Ili. The four-star linebacker is one of USC’s best prospects in recent history and can see the field in spurts. Washington transfer Deven Bryant – 69 total tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry through three seasons (24 games, 10 starts).

It's a thinner group, but if the defensive line is as good as the staff and fans believe it will be, all the backers will need to do is be more physical in the run game but by generating stops and limiting runs in the second level.

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