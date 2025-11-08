What Lincoln Riley Said About USC's Response to a Short Week Against Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17 on Friday night to improve to 7-2 on the season and remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
"I felt like these last two games will be a really important stretch for the season and cool to see our guys respond. We probably had our most complete week and it had to be because it was such a short week and we didn't have time to waste. I thought our guys dove into preparation, the challenge and met it head on and you saw tonight," Riley said to reporters.
Makai Lemon recorded a career-high 161 yards on 11 receptions and accounted for two touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running King Miller recorded his third game of at least 120 rushing yards since he became the lead tailback late in the first half against Michigan on Oct. 11.
Game Recap
USC and Northwestern traded 16 and 13-play touchdown drives respectively that took up the entirety of the first quarter and had the game tied 7-7.
Late in the second quarter, with the game tied 14-14, Jayden Maiava was picked off by Northwestern defensive lineman Najee Story, who was headed for the end zone until Maiava forced a fumble that went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
"Made some big plays, none bigger than Jayden's form tackle down there in the end zone, which was an awesome play," Riley said.
The Trojans were given a fresh set of downs and Miller's 12-yard rushing touchdown gave USC a seven-point lead heading into halftime.
Southern Cal began to separate in the second half. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane added to his highlight reel with a one-handed 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and then Lemon's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth made it 35-17.
"It was a challenging win, and we've got ourselves in a pretty fun position right now," Riley said.
Second Half Defense
It was the second week in a row the Trojans allowed just three points in the second half. USC allowed touchdown drives on each of their first two possessions, but from there the defense made adjustments and tightened up.
"Can't say enough about some of the adjustments that we made. Put a lid on the run game. We did a really nice job in third downs, kind of after the first couple there, really settled in," Riley said.
The secondary, despite losing starting cornerback Marcelles Williams for a quarter and a half, limited Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone to just 150 passing yards.
Sam Huard Fake Punt
On the Trojans second possession of the game, USC faced a 4th-and-6 on their own 46-yard line and trotted Sam Johnson out there to punt, or at least everyone not on the Trojans sideline thought so. Instead, it was third string quarterback Sam Huard, who was also wearing No. 80. USC called a fake punt and Huard completed to freshman receiver Tanook Hines for a 10-yard completion.
Riley had a little fun with the media after the game when discussing the sequence of events.
"You guys got to pay attention, that's been there," Riley said. "It's been on there for three weeks, so I'm glad none of y'all put it on twitter. It was well thought out thing by several of our staff members involved and got it at the right time and we had confidence in it."
The Trojans extended the drive and ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Maiava.
Looking Ahead
USC will have an extra day's rest before they face No. 20 Iowa next Saturday in a crucial Big Ten clash at the Coliseum.
"It was fun tonight. It was really run. And I cannot wait for next Saturday," Riley said. "I mean this place has got to be jumping next Saturday. I cannot wait for it to get here. It was awesome tonight. We only got two of them left so we got to make them both great."