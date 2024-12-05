USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal: 'Confident In Next Chapter'
USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. Hudson is the most senior of the USC receiver room and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The past four years have been nothing short of life-changing. From the moment I first set foot on USC's campus, it felt like home—a place where dreams were within reach and bonds were forged for a lifetime." Hudson wrote. "With that, after much reflection, I've decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining."
In 2024, Hudson finished with 462 receiving yards on 38 receptions and three touchdowns.
"This decision is not made lightly, but I am confident that God has an exciting plan for me in this next chapter. I step forward with gratitude for my time at USC and anticipation for what lies ahead."
Hudson led the Trojans as he tallied a career-high 5 catches for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns against LSU. He made a “catch of the year” worthy one- handed, acrobatic catch in the second quarter mimicking Odell Beckham Jr. ’s most famous catch.
In three seasons at USC, the 6-foot-1 Hudson totaled 655 receiving yards, 57 receptions and five touchdowns. He is a product of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana (Calif.) and a former four-star recruit.
USC's receiving unit lacked a clear No. 1 target this season. Makai Lemon led the Trojans with 665 receiving yards on 46 receptions and three touchdowns. Zachariah Branch had the second-most receiving yards with 503 on 47 catches and one touchdown.
"I definitely understand the question," said Lincoln Riley on if he hopes a number one receiver takes the reigns. "It’s kind of hard to force. Every receiving corps is different. We’ve had years where we’ve kind of had a clear-cut 1 or 2 that are kind of just way ahead of everybody else, and those are going to be guys you know you’re going to feature every week, no matter what."
Hudson's experience will be coveted in the transfer portal, which will officially open on Monday, Dec. 9 and close on Saturday, Dec. 28. Hudson's Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Valuation from On3 is $216,000.
USC and coach Lincoln Riley may need to find a transfer portal player to replace Hudson's productivity as well.
