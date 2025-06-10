USC Trojans To Land Elite Recruit Talanoa Ili Over UCLA Bruins?
The USC Trojans hosted a handful of their top recruiting targets this weekend, including four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.
One of the best uncommitted players in the class of 2026, Ili is down to his final two schools in the Trojans and UCLA Bruins. With his decision date looming, Ili could become the latest addition to USC's top rated recruiting class.
Prior to the Trojans' big recruiting weekend, Tom Loy of 247Sports said that USC was shaping up as the team to beat coming into Ili's official visit.
"I love USC's chances of landing elite Kahuku (Hawaii) High linebacker Talanoa Ili. West Coast experts Blair Angulo and Greg Biggins would agree, having first entered predictions for Ili and the Trojans April 16. Oregon was the team to beat early in his process...however, if Ili visits USC and commits to the Trojans shortly thereafter, we won't be all that shocked," Loy said.
The No. 3 linebacker and No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii according to 247Sports rankings, Ili was thought to be down to USC, Oregon, and Notre Dame, but canceled visits to the latter schools after his trip to Los Angeles this past weekend.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Ili's potential could help him become a contributor early in his college career.
"Is capable of playing all three 'backer positions and in any type of defensive scheme. Physical enough and has the frame to play inside, athletic enough to cover and play in space and offers pass rush ability as well. With his all around skill set to go along with his toughness and compete level, Ili has a great chance to be a multi-year starter in college as well and an early impact player," Biggins said.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
If the Trojans land Ili's commitment, it would solidify their class as the best in the country. Currently, USC's 2026 recruiting class stands at the top of 247Sports rankings.
At the linebacker position, USC holds two commitments from in-state prospects. Four-star linebacker Shaun Scott committed to the Trojans last month and is among a number of players from Mater Dei High School that are pledged to USC. Scott is ranked as the No. 28 linebacker and No. 29 player in the state of California.
After landing Scott on May 11, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans received a commitment from three-star linebacker Taylor Johnson a day later. Despite being rated as a three-star, Johnson see his stock soar with a big senior season.
Ili would instantly become the top rated linebacker in the Trojans' recruiting class. If Ili pledges to the Bruins, he would be their top rated recruit in their class. All signs are pointing to Ili ending up with the Men of Troy with Loy putting in a prediction for the Trojans to land Ili.