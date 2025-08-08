All Trojans

USC Trojans Leading For Elite Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston?

The USC Trojans are heading into the upcoming season in the driver's seat for one of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Four-star quarterback Peyton Houston is reportedly considering the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC.

Gabriel Duarte

Evangel Christian Academy vs. Captain Shreve Thursday evening, November 14, 2024, at Lee Hedges Stadium. Peyton Houston makes a throw.
Evangel Christian Academy vs. Captain Shreve Thursday evening, November 14, 2024, at Lee Hedges Stadium. Peyton Houston makes a throw. / Henrietta Wildsmith/Shreveport Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After landing an offer from the USC Trojans this past spring, four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has been heavily linked to the Men of Troy.

The four-star recruit is one of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle and USC coach Lincoln Riley has made it known to the Louisiana native. Houston is currently the only quarterback Riley and the Trojans have offered in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports.

Trojans Seeking Their Quarterback For 2027

USC Trojans Recruiting Peyton Houston Lincoln Riley LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Husan Longstreet Malachi Nelson NIL
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals said that the Trojans remain as the leaders for Houston, who is one of their top targets in the cycle.

"A few schools top the list for the Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. We like where Lincoln Riley and USC stand and the Rivals Prediction Machine reflects that (picks from Sam Spiegeleman and myself)," Wiltfong said.

The No. 11 quarterback and No. 126 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Houston began to emerge as the Trojans' top quarterback target this summer. USC coach Lincoln Riley made the offer to Houston this past May.

Since offering him, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has pegged USC as the favorites in Houston's recruitment with a 87.9 percent chance of landing him.

It's not hard to imagine why the Trojans are the favorites for the highly-touted quarterback recruit. Riley hardly misses on the recruiting trail when it comes to top quarterback prospects, and Houston shouldn't be an exception.

Wiltfong also listed LSU and Oklahoma as contenders for Houston's pledge. LSU has had recent success in recruiting in-state quarterbacks with Garrett Nussmeier, their current starter, being a recent example. Although the Sooners are still in the picture, it's shaping up to be a battle between USC and LSU for the four-star quarterback.

USC Trojans Recruiting Peyton Houston Lincoln Riley LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Husan Longstreet Malachi Nelson NIL
Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

MORE: USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential

MORE: Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?

MORE: USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri 'Freakiest Athlete' On Lincoln Riley's Roster?

Lincoln Riley's Quarterback Recruiting Track Record

USC Trojans Recruiting Peyton Houston Lincoln Riley LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Husan Longstreet Malachi Nelson NIL
Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) prepares to pass the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Peoria. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a recruiter, Riley's "specialty" is quarterbacks. His track record speaks for itself as when he targets a quarterback, regardless of if he's committed or not, Riley usually lands him. Dating back to his time at Oklahoma, Riley's ability to attract the top quarterbacks in the country, like five-star recruits Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, was apparent.

At USC, Riley has managed to sign a multiple five-star quarterback prospects despite a ho-hum start to his tenure.

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Riley signed five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. He signed to USC as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Things never materialized for Nelson at USC, who is now at UTEP after a year at Boise State in 2024.

Riley managed to flip five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet away from Texas A&M in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He came to USC as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 24 player in the country.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football