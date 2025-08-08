USC Trojans Leading For Elite Five-Star Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston?
After landing an offer from the USC Trojans this past spring, four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has been heavily linked to the Men of Troy.
The four-star recruit is one of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle and USC coach Lincoln Riley has made it known to the Louisiana native. Houston is currently the only quarterback Riley and the Trojans have offered in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports.
Trojans Seeking Their Quarterback For 2027
Steve Wiltfong of Rivals said that the Trojans remain as the leaders for Houston, who is one of their top targets in the cycle.
"A few schools top the list for the Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. We like where Lincoln Riley and USC stand and the Rivals Prediction Machine reflects that (picks from Sam Spiegeleman and myself)," Wiltfong said.
The No. 11 quarterback and No. 126 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Houston began to emerge as the Trojans' top quarterback target this summer. USC coach Lincoln Riley made the offer to Houston this past May.
Since offering him, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has pegged USC as the favorites in Houston's recruitment with a 87.9 percent chance of landing him.
It's not hard to imagine why the Trojans are the favorites for the highly-touted quarterback recruit. Riley hardly misses on the recruiting trail when it comes to top quarterback prospects, and Houston shouldn't be an exception.
Wiltfong also listed LSU and Oklahoma as contenders for Houston's pledge. LSU has had recent success in recruiting in-state quarterbacks with Garrett Nussmeier, their current starter, being a recent example. Although the Sooners are still in the picture, it's shaping up to be a battle between USC and LSU for the four-star quarterback.
Lincoln Riley's Quarterback Recruiting Track Record
As a recruiter, Riley's "specialty" is quarterbacks. His track record speaks for itself as when he targets a quarterback, regardless of if he's committed or not, Riley usually lands him. Dating back to his time at Oklahoma, Riley's ability to attract the top quarterbacks in the country, like five-star recruits Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, was apparent.
At USC, Riley has managed to sign a multiple five-star quarterback prospects despite a ho-hum start to his tenure.
In the 2023 recruiting cycle, Riley signed five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. He signed to USC as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 13 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Things never materialized for Nelson at USC, who is now at UTEP after a year at Boise State in 2024.
Riley managed to flip five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet away from Texas A&M in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He came to USC as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 24 player in the country.