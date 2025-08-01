USC Trojans Freshman Quarterback Husan Longstreet Showing Impressive Traits
Everyone knows USC Trojans five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has a live arm. It was on display throughout his high school career and on the national stage when he competed at the Elite 11 Finals last summer.
Longstreet won the long ball competition at the Polynesian Bowl when he tossed a ball 78 yards.
The Corona Centennial (Calif.) product has immense talent, but it’s his work ethic and commitment to improving every aspect of his game that has caught the attention of quarterbacks coach and offense coordinator Luke Huard.
“Just a guy that is all ball, Husan loves football,” Huard said. “He’s a guy that’s in the office a lot. You love that element of him and he’s just a kid that absolutely loves and is always hungry to learn.”
From talking with Longstreet a couple of times last fall, the local signal-caller sounds more like a five-year NFL veteran, rather than an 18-year-old freshman. He’s mature beyond his years and is locked in on achieving his goal of becoming the next great quarterback under USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Longstreet flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to USC in mid-November and immediately got to work acclimating himself to life at Southern Cal. He would make the trip from Corona to USC, which is less than 60 miles in the weeks leading up to the Early National Signing Period.
Longstreet took part in bowl practice last December, so, when spring practice rolled around, he was already head of the curve compared to most players in his situation.
Redshirt junior Jayden Maiava will be the team’s starting quarterback when they open up the season against Missouri State on Aug. 30, but that doesn’t mean Longstreet won’t push him in camp and during the season until he’s under center.
USC coach Lincoln Riley appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” last week and discussed the team’s quarterback situation.
“It’s first world problem. Having two guys that you really believe in and multiple guys that you believe in, in the quarterback room is a great thing,” Riley said. “It’s hard to do especially in this day-and-age. We were super impressed with how Jayden Maiava played the last four games, his four starts. He went 3-1 against four really quality teams, four really strong defenses and thought he did some really outstanding work in those games, and he's grown and progressed."
USC signed redshirt senior Sam Huard in the portal. The former five-star quarterback has played for three other schools and adds some much needed depth.
“I think the room is as deep as we’ve had it at USC and from then on its competition," Riley said on The Herd. "It’s what the best programs are based on. There’s gotta be competition in that room and we always want that, we’ve always had that. We think that’s the reason our quarterback rooms throughout history have been pretty successful.”