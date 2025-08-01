All Trojans

USC Trojans Freshman Quarterback Husan Longstreet Showing Impressive Traits

USC Trojans five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet is incredibly talented, but its his work ethic that has caught the attention of quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Luke Huard.

Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) catches the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Peoria.
Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) catches the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Peoria. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Everyone knows USC Trojans five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has a live arm. It was on display throughout his high school career and on the national stage when he competed at the Elite 11 Finals last summer.

Longstreet won the long ball competition at the Polynesian Bowl when he tossed a ball 78 yards. 



The Corona Centennial (Calif.) product has immense talent, but it’s his work ethic and commitment to improving every aspect of his game that has caught the attention of quarterbacks coach and offense coordinator Luke Huard. 

“Just a guy that is all ball, Husan loves football,” Huard said. “He’s a guy that’s in the office a lot. You love that element of him and he’s just a kid that absolutely loves and is always hungry to learn.” 

From talking with Longstreet a couple of times last fall, the local signal-caller sounds more like a five-year NFL veteran, rather than an 18-year-old freshman. He’s mature beyond his years and is locked in on achieving his goal of becoming the next great quarterback under USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Longstreet flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to USC in mid-November and immediately got to work acclimating himself to life at Southern Cal. He would make the trip from Corona to USC, which is less than 60 miles in the weeks leading up to the Early National Signing Period. 

Longstreet took part in bowl practice last December, so, when spring practice rolled around, he was already head of the curve compared to most players in his situation. 

Redshirt junior Jayden Maiava will be the team’s starting quarterback when they open up the season against Missouri State on Aug. 30, but that doesn’t mean Longstreet won’t push him in camp and during the season until he’s under center. 

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” last week and discussed the team’s quarterback situation. 

“It’s first world problem. Having two guys that you really believe in and multiple guys that you believe in, in the quarterback room is a great thing,” Riley said. “It’s hard to do especially in this day-and-age. We were super impressed with how Jayden Maiava played the last four games, his four starts. He went 3-1 against four really quality teams, four really strong defenses and thought he did some really outstanding work in those games, and he's grown and progressed."

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC signed redshirt senior Sam Huard in the portal. The former five-star quarterback has played for three other schools and adds some much needed depth. 

“I think the room is as deep as we’ve had it at USC and from then on its competition," Riley said on The Herd. "It’s what the best programs are based on. There’s gotta be competition in that room and we always want that, we’ve always had that. We think that’s the reason our quarterback rooms throughout history have been pretty successful.”

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

