What 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston Said About USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans signed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the 2025 cycle, hold a commitment from Lincoln Way-East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams in the 2026 cycle and have quickly zeroed in on a prospect in the 2027 cycle, Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.
Houston is the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 8 quarterback, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The blue-chip signal-caller is the only quarterback the Trojans have offered in the 2027 class so far.
Houston is in Indianapolis this week to compete in the 2025 Rivals Five-Star elite event. USC has a pair of commitments in the 2026 cycle also competing in the event in Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
“It means a lot, it’s a blessing for sure to have Lincoln Riley to think I’m one of the top guys for him, "Houston told Rivals. "Just the history he has with quarterbacks, Kyler Murray, Baker [Mayfield], just to name a few that I’ve watched. It means a lot and that relationship there is definitely strong too.”
Riley’s resume when it comes to quarterback development at both Oklahoma and USC are well-documented. Murray and Mayfield each won the Heisman Trophy and went onto become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft during Riley's first two seasons at Oklahoma. Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams followed the same path.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spent one season with Riley, after transferring from Alabama and reset his football trajectory. Hurts finished second in the Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma and just defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this past February to deny them a three-peat, claiming MVP honors in the process.
Houston put up eye-popping numbers in his sophomore season, throwing for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns, while completing 70-percent of his passes, and he added 690 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He had one game last season where he threw for 817 yards, the third-most in a single-game all-time at the high school level, according to MaxPreps and eight touchdowns, and ran for 88 yards and two more touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound quarterback is highly coveted by programs such as Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson and LSU, but the Trojans have a strong case to be considered the leaders in his recruitment.
Houston got his first look at USC when he visited the school in the eighth grade and has held the Trojans in high regard since then. He spent a couple of days on campus in April, where he got a more in-depth look at the program and spent an extended period of time with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. He was back in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago.
Houston plans to announce his college decision sometime in the middle of his junior season.