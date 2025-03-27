USC Trojans Leading For Wide Receiver Recruit Kohen Brown
The USC Trojans are looking to recruit offensive weapons for the class of 2026 to pair with four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. USC coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff are gaining momentum recruiting three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Brown is the No. 77 recruit from Texas and the No. 87 wide receiver in the nation. In his junior season, Brown had 54 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cohen is being recruited by USC’s tight ends and inside receivers coach, Chad Savage. Savage is one of the top recruiters and is helping the Trojans make a strong push for Brown. Savage was hired at USC in January, and not long after, he began recruiting Brown.
Brown had a visit with the Trojans on March 25 and 26, and it went well. Brown spoke to On3 about the visit and where things stand with the USC. Brown highlighted the recruiting momentum surrounding Riley's program.
“They’re definitely my number one right now,” Brown said. “California is beautiful, I did not think I was gonna love it this much. People told me I was going to like it a lot, but then I got there and they showed me a lot of love. I love the city out there, I love the campus, and I love how the players interact. I love the culture, and I just started falling in love with all of it.”
Brown spoke about Riley and why he stands out as a coach. Brown also talked about how Riley has stood out to his parents.
“He’s a good person and a great offensive coach,” Brown said. “Behind all the football stuff, just getting to know him, he’s a great person. Like a great human being, a great guy. My parents loved them. My mom loved him and she pretty hard to win over. I talk him on a regular basis.”
The USC Trojans hired general manager Chad Bowden following the 2024 season. A major point of emphasis for Bowden is recruiting. Brown spoke about Bowden being heavily involved in his recruitment.
“I love Chad, he’s an upfront dude and I like that about him,” Brown told On3. “A lot of schools, they’ll tell you what you want to hear. He’s telling you honest truth and he definitely wants me to enroll. I don’t know how to explain it, but if you're getting recruited, he gonna let you know the truth.”
The USC Trojans hold the No. 2 recruiting class of 2026, and the No. 1 in the Big Ten, per On3. In addition to Williams, on the offensive side of the ball, USC has recruited four-star running back Shahn Alston.
The Trojans have received a commitment from two wide receivers so far, four-star Trent Mosley and three-star Ja’Myron Baker. The USC Trojans have all the momentum with their recruiting, and making a big push for Brown.
Brown will have an official visit with USC on June 13-15. He will also visit Kansas State, SMU, and Baylor. USC is at the top of his list now, but Brown is not committing to anything yet.