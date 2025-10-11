Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Emphasizes the High Stakes of USC vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans are taking on the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Trojans are 4-1, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play. Before the game, Trojans legend Matt Leinart believes this is a big opportunity for the program.
Ahead of the game against the Wolverines, Leinart took to social media to express the importance of a win for USC and what it would mean for the program moving forward.
“Today is an opportunity for USC to change the perception around their program. Can they win the game at the LOS? Can they out physical you? We will see. This game says a lot IMO (in my opinion),” Leinart wrote.
USC Changing The Perception
The USC Trojans are coming off a loss against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. Although USC was the higher-ranked team at the time, the Trojans could not get the job done. The loss further pushed the narrative that USC coach Lincoln Riley struggles to beat a ranked opponent.
After the week 5 loss, Riley is 4-11 as a head coach against ranked opponents. Michigan is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Top 25 Poll, presenting the Trojans with a big opportunity at home.
Riley has the chance on Saturday to change the narrative surrounding him and the program by defeating a ranked opponent.
Defense Turning Things Around
The USC Trojans are coming off two straight games where the defense struggled to shut down their opponent. The Trojans have talented players, such as linebacker Eric Gentry, but will need to shut down Michigan’s offense quickly in the game.
The Wolverines have a talented run game led by running back Justice Haynes. He has rushed for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.
Wolverine’s quarterback, Bryce Underwood, is a true freshman, and the Trojans can take advantage of his lack of experience. He has passed for 1,003 yards, three touchdowns, and has thrown one interception. His completion percentage is 59.2.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a stellar season, and he is one of six Power Four quarterbacks to average over 300 yards per game. With the Trojans offense putting up a high score each week, the Wolverines could find themselves having to play catch-up, resulting in Underwood being forced to throw downfield instead of relying on Michigan's potent rushing attack.
What A Win Would Mean For USC
In addition to changing the perception around Riley and the Trojans, a win would be a major boost for the program this season. USC would reach five wins, and taking down the No. 15 team could put the Trojans back in the top 25.
With how highly ranked Michigan is, it would mean that despite one loss, the Trojans' push for a College Football Playoff appearance is not over.
The USC Trojans will face tough opponents through the second half of the season, making every win crucial. After USC plays Michigan, the Trojans will face the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18 and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.
With a challenging schedule ahead, a win against the Wolverines would help improve USC’s postseason chances, but also boost the momentum and confidence of the team. With a loss, USC could still be bowl eligible this season, but the chances of a CFP appearance would greatly drop.
The USC Trojans will kick off against the Michigan Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. PT at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on NBC.