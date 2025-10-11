All Trojans

Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Emphasizes the High Stakes of USC vs. Michigan

The USC Trojans will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11. Ahead of the game, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart took to social media to explain how important a win would be for the Trojans.

Angela Miele

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are taking on the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Trojans are 4-1, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play. Before the game, Trojans legend Matt Leinart believes this is a big opportunity for the program.

Ahead of the game against the Wolverines, Leinart took to social media to express the importance of a win for USC and what it would mean for the program moving forward.

“Today is an opportunity for USC to change the perception around their program. Can they win the game at the LOS? Can they out physical you? We will see. This game says a lot IMO (in my opinion),” Leinart wrote.

May 24, 2022; Santa Ana, California USA; Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart of Southern California (2004) speaks during the Mater Dei High Heisman Homecoming ceremony at the Meruelo Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Changing The Perception

The USC Trojans are coming off a loss against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. Although USC was the higher-ranked team at the time, the Trojans could not get the job done. The loss further pushed the narrative that USC coach Lincoln Riley struggles to beat a ranked opponent.

After the week 5 loss, Riley is 4-11 as a head coach against ranked opponents. Michigan is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Top 25 Poll, presenting the Trojans with a big opportunity at home.

Riley has the chance on Saturday to change the narrative surrounding him and the program by defeating a ranked opponent.

Defense Turning Things Around

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are coming off two straight games where the defense struggled to shut down their opponent. The Trojans have talented players, such as linebacker Eric Gentry, but will need to shut down Michigan’s offense quickly in the game.

The Wolverines have a talented run game led by running back Justice Haynes. He has rushed for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wolverine’s quarterback, Bryce Underwood, is a true freshman, and the Trojans can take advantage of his lack of experience. He has passed for 1,003 yards, three touchdowns, and has thrown one interception. His completion percentage is 59.2.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a stellar season, and he is one of six Power Four quarterbacks to average over 300 yards per game. With the Trojans offense putting up a high score each week, the Wolverines could find themselves having to play catch-up, resulting in Underwood being forced to throw downfield instead of relying on Michigan's potent rushing attack.

What A Win Would Mean For USC

In addition to changing the perception around Riley and the Trojans, a win would be a major boost for the program this season. USC would reach five wins, and taking down the No. 15 team could put the Trojans back in the top 25.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With how highly ranked Michigan is, it would mean that despite one loss, the Trojans' push for a College Football Playoff appearance is not over.

The USC Trojans will face tough opponents through the second half of the season, making every win crucial. After USC plays Michigan, the Trojans will face the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18 and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22.

With a challenging schedule ahead, a win against the Wolverines would help improve USC’s postseason chances, but also boost the momentum and confidence of the team. With a loss, USC could still be bowl eligible this season, but the chances of a CFP appearance would greatly drop.

The USC Trojans will kick off against the Michigan Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. PT at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

