How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are coming off a bye, hoping to get back on track after a week 5 loss. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are 4-1, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans will next face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11.
How to Watch
The USC Trojans will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 4:30 p.m. PT at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 2.5-point favorites against Michigan on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -134, and the point total is set at 57.5.
Can USC Maintain An Explosive Offense?
While the Trojans are coming off a loss, the USC offense has been explosive, making big plays. USC ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten in total offense (565.0). Trojans are also No. 3 in the nation for scoring offense (48.4) and passing offense (338.0).
One of the biggest challenges for USC in the matchup against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini was the injuries. The team spent the majority of the game without two starting offensive linemen, including star left tackle Elijah Paige.
While losing offensive linemen does hurt the offense, quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to play at a high level. Maiava has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, as one of six Power Four quarterbacks to average over 300 yards per game.
This season, Maiava has gone for 1,587 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and been sacked just three times. He also has 20 carries for 57 yards and four touchdowns.
USC’s leading receiver and Maiava’s top target is wide receiver Makai Lemon, who has 589 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane very limited in week 5, Lemon stepped up and helped the Trojans stay in the game.
What makes Riley’s offense this season such a threat to opponents is how well-balanced it is. Maiava is leading a strong passing game, but the team is also running the ball at a high level.
Running back Waymond Jordan leads the team with 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns. USC is averaging 227 rushing yards per game, putting them as the No. 9 best among all Power Four teams.
USC’s Defense To Regroup
USC’s defense allowed both the Michigan State Spartans and Illinois to put up a fight in back-to-back weeks. The Trojans had the chance to defeat the Fighting Illini, but they allowed the opposing offense to move down the field and kick the game-winning field goal.
The Trojans have talented players on the defense, and not having safety Kamari Ramsey in week 5 did play a role, but USC will have to regroup against Michigan.
The Trojans' defense totals 17 sacks this season, with defensive end Braylan Shelby leading the team with 3.5 sacks. Linebacker Eric Gentry is continuing to build his NFL Draft stock, leading the team with 35 total tackles. He also has three sacks and three forced fumbles.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is a dominant player in the secondary, totaling 25 total tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
USC has the talent to make big stops and will have to prove that against Michigan.
Can USC Beat A Ranked Opponent?
Following the loss against Illinois, one of the biggest storylines has been Riley’s lack of wins against ranked opponents. The Trojans have the chance to shift the narrative in week 7.
The Michigan Wolverines are 4-1, coming off a win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The one loss of the season was against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
Michigan is led by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who came in with high anticipation. Underwood has passed for 1,003 yards, but for just three touchdowns, and has a completion percentage of 59.2.
Michigan’s leading receiver is Donaven McCulley, who has 309 passing yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 16.3 yards per reception, and USC’s defense will have to be ready to stop him from making explosive plays.
Michigan has a talented ground game, led by running back Justice Haynes. Haynes leads the team with 654 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. It will be crucial for the Trojans to shut down the run game early and make Michigan have to pass the ball.
USC vs. Michigan Prediction
It will be a close game, but the USC Trojans will defeat the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines, 27-25.
After USC faces Michigan, the Wolverines will have a rivalry matchup against the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18.
