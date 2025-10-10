USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star Named Tunnel Captain vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans will face the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 11, for a week 7 matchup. The Trojans are 4-1, looking to turn things around coming off a bye week. It will also be a home game, held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
The Trojans have yet to lose a home game this season as they look for a big win against a ranked opponent. With it being a home game, the USC Trojans have officially announced who will be the tunnel captain against the Michigan Wolverines.
USC women’s basketball star guard JuJu Watkins will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday ahead of a big matchup against the Wolverines.
JuJu Watkins: Tunnel Captain
Watkins is one of the most notable college basketball stars in the country, having just completed her sophomore season with the program. Watkins has helped bring the Trojans much success, and could be a spark for the football program looking for a bounce-back win.
Watkins is one of the most prolific women’s college basketball players in the nation. The USC Trojans women’s basketball team had a strong 2024-2025 season, but Watkins' time was unfortunately cut short.
In the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear. It was a tough blow for USC, as the Women of Troy had a big chance of winning the tournament. With the injury occurring late in the year, Watkins will miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 season.
“These last few months have been filled with a lot of healing rest and reflection. Recovering from this injury hasn’t been easy, and I want to say thank you,” Watkins said on Instagram. “I will sit out this season and fully focus on continuing to recover so I can come back to the game I love.”
Despite a heartbreaking end to the season, Watkins had a highly successful season as one of the best players of the year. She won both the AP Player of the Year award, the Wooden Award, and the Dawn Staley Award. She was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First Team All-Big Ten.
Watkins is now a two-time consensus First-Team All-American, among several other accolades. Watkins is coming off a season averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks.
Ahead of her injury, she led the Trojans to a 30-3 record, helping the team win the Big Ten regular season title in USC’s first year in the conference. She also helped the program earn the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the second season in a row.
Watkins has done more for USC than just help them win games on the court. In just two seasons, Watkins became a high-profile player who helped sell out games, not just at the Galen Center, but even as the visiting team. People across the country attended games to see Watkins play, which helped the Trojans no matter where the team played.
While USC fans will not get to see Watkins take the court this season, they will be able to see hear lead the football team out of the tunnel on Saturday. Watkins can bring a high level of excitement through the Coliseum ahead of the matchup against Michigan.
The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines will kick off from the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT.