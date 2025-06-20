USC Trojans' Legend Matt Leinart Reacts To 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle's Commitment To USC
Amid the USC Trojans’ No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, USC Football alum voiced their praise for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans on social media – including former USC quarterback and 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.
Leinart, now a college football analyst for FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff," posted on X and shared a few words praising the Trojans after adding four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle to the 2026 class.
Wafle, a standout prospect from New Jersey, joined the Trojans highly regarded 2026 class over offers from Florida, Penn State and Ohio State. His defensive skill adds more talent to an already loaded defense room, and is a testament to the recruiting expertise and national reach that Riley has.
Wafle is another four-star addition that has solidified USC’s No. 1 ranking. The 2026 class features talent on both sides of the ball and will put Riley and the Trojans in a perfect position to be an elite competitor in college football.
As one of the most recognizable Trojan legends, Leinart’s support speaks volume to the program and recognizes the work that Riley and USC Football staff put in to create a talented program.
During Leinart's career as a Trojan, he went 37-2 as a starter with a 64.8 completion percentage, 10,693 passing yards, and 99 touchdowns. In 2004, He became the first USC junior to win the Heisman Trophy and the sixth Trojan overall, along with leading USC to their second consecutive National Championship.
Prior to Leinart’s reaction to Wafel's comitment and USC's recruiting success as a whole, he shared crucial criticism towards the program nearing the end of the 2024 season on social media, emphasizing the frustration of the team and what it has become after a few seasons under Riley’s leadership.
Leinart voiced his concern just after the Trojans lost to rival Notre Dame 49-35.
Despite some frustration and backlash towards the program, Leinart’s vocal support continues to instill confidence to Trojan fans and share that USC can be an elite competitor – one that Leinart once led himself.
The Trojans still have other plans for this 2026 class in the works, with five-star tight end Ryder Lyons, brother of current Trojan tight end Walker Lyons, announcing his decision on Tuesday, June 24. USC remains one of his final schools in the mix.
Already in their class includes a skilled offense like five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, and four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley.
For the defense, 2026 commits include four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart.
This class is one of USC’s best in decades with a solid mix of long-term development players as well as immediate impact players come the 2026 season. The level of talent and skill that Riley has brought in draws comparison of the elite recruiting during the tenure of longtime USC and NFL coach Pete Carroll.
Following a disappointing 7-6 season, this group represents a fresh start for the future – one that will help bring USC Football back to national prominence.