USC Trojans Legends Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen Sideline At Michigan: Praise USC's Defense
USC Trojans legends Ronnie Lott and Marcus Allen are sideline for USC's showdown vs. the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 'The Big House.' Ahead of USC's first Big Ten conference matchup, Lott and Allen raved about the new look USC defense.
"When you talk about USC, everybody talks about Heisman Trophy winners, wide receivers and quarterbacks," said the NFL Hall Of Fame running back Allen on the CBS broadcast. "But when USC was great, it was because of defense."
"I don't know anything about that," joked NFL Hall of Fame safety Lott on the broadcast. "I said it earlier, (defense) is going to take them back to greatness."
"The way that they are playing right now, the discipline that they have, and the mentality of being a great defense player - that is what they have right now. To me, we have a lot of good things ahead of us," Lott continued.
The Trojans have shown massive defensive improvements under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. In 2023, USC's defense ranked at the bottom in almost every major statistical category in college football. In 2024, the Trojans held LSU to 20 points in the season opener, the lowest opposing point total in almost a full calendar year. Then, USC pitched its first shutout since 2011 in a win over Utah State.
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey has become a vocal leader for USC the season. Ramsey transferred to USC from UCLA, as Lynn also left UCLA for USC.
"(Ramsey) has just been more vocal on the field. He's very very smart and with him being in the situation where he was the only one who knew the defense, it kinda forced him to talk a lot more," Lynn said. "Now that we're in camp, you see it paying off that he's taking charge and he has been more vocal than he has been in the past."
Ramsey has registered 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble for the Trojans so far in 2024.
Safe to say, Ramsey and the Trojans have impressed both Lott and Allen, who are hopeful USC's defense can slow Michigan quarterback Alex Orji and power it to a win over Michigan.
The former first-round NFL Draft pick, Lott has an impressive USC legacy (1977-1980.) In his senior season, Lott led the nation in interceptions (8), and return yards (166) earning himself unanimous All-American honors. As a junior, Lott helped lead an elite Trojans secondary that included future NFL players Jeff Fisher, Dennis Smith, and Joey Browner.
Lott and Allen were key players in the 1978 national championship, a 12-1 record in 1978, the Rose Bowl, and rankings of No. 1 in the coaches' poll and No. 2 in the AP Poll.
