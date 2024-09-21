All Trojans

USC Trojans Legends Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen Sideline At Michigan: Praise USC's Defense

USC Trojans legends Ronnie Lott and Marcus Allen are sideline for USC's showdown vs. the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 'The Big House.' Ahead of USC's first Big Ten conference matchup, Lott and Allen raved about the new look USC defense under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Bri Amaranthus

USC Trojans legend, NFL Hall of fame running back Marcus Allen is on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
USC Trojans legend, NFL Hall of fame running back Marcus Allen is on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans legends Ronnie Lott and Marcus Allen are sideline for USC's showdown vs. the reigning National Champion Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 'The Big House.' Ahead of USC's first Big Ten conference matchup, Lott and Allen raved about the new look USC defense.

"When you talk about USC, everybody talks about Heisman Trophy winners, wide receivers and quarterbacks," said the NFL Hall Of Fame running back Allen on the CBS broadcast. "But when USC was great, it was because of defense."

"I don't know anything about that," joked NFL Hall of Fame safety Lott on the broadcast. "I said it earlier, (defense) is going to take them back to greatness."

"The way that they are playing right now, the discipline that they have, and the mentality of being a great defense player - that is what they have right now. To me, we have a lot of good things ahead of us," Lott continued.

The Trojans have shown massive defensive improvements under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. In 2023, USC's defense ranked at the bottom in almost every major statistical category in college football. In 2024, the Trojans held LSU to 20 points in the season opener, the lowest opposing point total in almost a full calendar year. Then, USC pitched its first shutout since 2011 in a win over Utah State. 

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey has become a vocal leader for USC the season. Ramsey transferred to USC from UCLA, as Lynn also left UCLA for USC.

"(Ramsey) has just been more vocal on the field. He's very very smart and with him being in the situation where he was the only one who knew the defense, it kinda forced him to talk a lot more," Lynn said. "Now that we're in camp, you see it paying off that he's taking charge and he has been more vocal than he has been in the past."

Ramsey has registered 12 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble for the Trojans so far in 2024.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up before the USC game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up before the USC game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safe to say, Ramsey and the Trojans have impressed both Lott and Allen, who are hopeful USC's defense can slow Michigan quarterback Alex Orji and power it to a win over Michigan.

The former first-round NFL Draft pick, Lott has an impressive USC legacy (1977-1980.) In his senior season, Lott led the nation in interceptions (8), and return yards (166) earning himself unanimous All-American honors. As a junior, Lott helped lead an elite Trojans secondary that included future NFL players Jeff Fisher, Dennis Smith, and Joey Browner.

Lott and Allen were key players in the 1978 national championship, a 12-1 record in 1978, the Rose Bowl, and rankings of No. 1 in the coaches' poll and No. 2 in the AP Poll.

MORE: LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Michigan

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams

MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots

Published
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football