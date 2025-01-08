Former USC Trojan, NFL Player LenDale White Says He 'Need To Be' On USC Football Staff
The USC Trojans are looking for a new general manager. With the news, former USC Trojans running back LenDale White has expressed interest in working with the Trojans too.
In response to a post saying USC is looking for a new GM, White responded with his interest in being on the staff.
“I need to be on staff as well,” White wrote.
White has not coached football, but he does have playing experience. White played for the USC Trojans from 2003 to 2005. White was on the team in their back-to-back National Championships. In three seasons, White rushed for 3,159 yards and 52 touchdowns. White rushed for over 1,000 yards in both 2004 and 2005. In those same seasons, he led the conference in rushing touchdowns, 15 in 2004 and 24 in 2005.
White went on to play in the NFL for just four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Between a failed drug test causing him to be released by the Seattle Seahawks and a torn achilles in a 2010 preseason game, White’s NFL career was cut short.
While White could start his coaching career at USC and potentially help build the program as a former player, his public criticism of USC coach Lincoln Riley may delay this chance. After the Washington Huskies defeated the Trojans 26-21, White took to social media to express his views on Riley.
“Lincoln u are f*****g stealing from USC. Donate ur salary to help recruit that coaching job u doing ain’t helping sh*t,” White wrote. “100 million bro 3 season u should hv some answers by now.”
In 2022, Riley signed a ten-year deal with the USC Trojans worth $110 million. He is the No. 4 highest-paid coach in college football. His first season with the Trojans was not bad with just three losses. The number of losses rose over time. In 2023, the Trojans had five, and then six in 2024. Riley came in with high expectations, and White did not hold back his views.
Riley is a highly paid coach and between a disappointing season and a mass exodus through the transfer portal, there are questions about his job security. The buyout for Riley if he is fired is estimated to be $88 million, per 247Sports. This is the second-highest buyout behind Georgia's Kirby Smart.
White went on to post that if Riley wins a national championship next season, then he can be forgiven.
“Naw fr all bs aside Lincoln if u win a nati next year I’m so sorry bro!!!!! lol but right now u looking like Ryan leaf and we need peyton lol,” White posted.
It is no secret that the 2024 season for USC was disappointing. Despite starting the season with a big win against the LSU Tigers, Riley and the Trojans ended the regular season with a 6-6 record. It was a major drop-off that caused people and the media to point fingers at Riley. The upside was the win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
With White being open about his opinions on social media, it could just have been a post and nothing more. If White is serious about wanting to be on USC’s staff, he may have to fix his relationship with the head coach first.
