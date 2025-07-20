USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum for Future Recruiting Classes
The USC Trojans have assembled an impressive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle and have positioned themselves to finish with the No. 1 ranked class for the first time in over a decade.
USC has reclaimed their backyard in recruiting and built strong recruiting footprints across the country under general manager Chad Bowden and want to carry that momentum into future classes.
The Trojans do not hold a commitment in the 2027 cycle but are making a strong impression on several blue-chip recruits.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale has worn USC gear multiple times this spring and summer, including most recently last weekend at the Battle at the Beach passing tournament in Huntington Beach, Calif.
In 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, Hale reeled in 63 receptions for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns. His breakout campaign caught the eye of USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons. The Trojans have hosted Hale on campus several this spring, one of which included extending him a scholarship on April 3.
It shouldn’t be a surprise the Los Angeles native grew up a USC fan. The Trojans impressive recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball in the 2026 cycle has caught Hale’s attention, particularly the additions of Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, according to 247Sports.
Several schools will continue to make a strong push for the 6-foot-3, 175-pound pass-catcher, but the Trojans have luxury of actually being down the road from Hale. Cathedral high school is located just five miles from USC’s campus.
Evangel Christian (La.) four-star recruit Peyton Houston is childhood friends with Feaster. And after Feaster announced his pledge on the Fourth of July, On3 logged a prediction in favor of USC for Houston.
Houston was on campus in April and returned last month to privately work out for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff.
USC continues be the heavy favorites for Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams. The top-ranked recruit in the state of California star has been a frequent visitor on campus and the staff have also visited him multiple times at his school this calendar year.
Williams comes from the same school that has produced USC greats such as cornerback Adoree Jackson and receivers Robert Woods and Marquise Lee.
They are also trending towards another pair of local prospects in Bishop Alemany (Calif.) four-star receiver Demare Dezeurn and Inglewood (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon.
Dezeurn is one of the fastest players in the country, regardless of class. He ran a 6.78 in the 60m at the Nike Indoor Nationals to set the freshman National Indoor Record. Harmon has been a standout since his freshman year and worked out for the Trojans staff last month at an invite only camp.
A name to keep an eye on will be IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall. The New Orleans native made the trip out west for the first time in April and returned again in June. Forstall plans on visiting USC for a third time before the fall.
Forstall has developed a strong relationship with Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who is a New Orleans native himself. Henderson has also made an impression on Stephenson (Ga.) four-star EDGE KJ Green.
Henderson has done a great of landing recruits and transfers from the south, most notably five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 cycle, who also is from New Orleans.
Before he joined the Trojans staff in January 2024, Henderson served as the Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach for five seasons, where he coached three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The future Hall of Famer has attended several USC practices and games over the past year and a half. He also worked out with Stewart this summer.
IMG Academy four-star receiver Osani Gayles is originally from California and has a high interest in USC. The Trojans landed his teammate, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who is also originally from Long Beach.
USC rebuilt its recruiting pipeline with national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.) in the 2026 cycle and are carrying the momentum into the 2027 cycle. The Trojans have targeted four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang and four-star IOL Lex Mailangi.
Servite (Calif.) three-star linebacker Isaiah Leilua picked up an offer from the Trojans in January. He visited campus in March and worked out for the USC staff last month. Leilua grew up a Trojans fan but is keeping his options open.
USC is in a recruiting battle with Oregon for a pair of Southern California prospects in San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie.
Sierra Canyon has become a pipeline for the Trojans. They have four players from the prominent high school on the current roster and three commits in the 2026 class in four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and three-star safety Madden Riordan and receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry wore a USC towel last month at a 7-on-7 tournament after decomitting from Michigan State.