Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Pressure To Perform In Sophomore Season
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into his second season in the NFL. Williams had a rough rookie season, but the former USC Trojans star is looking to take a big step in year two.
On ESPN’s Get Up, there was a debate on which second-year quarterback in the NFC North is under the most pressure. Williams is heading into his first season with Bears coach Ben Johnson, and Johnson is coming in with the expectation that he will bring out the best of Williams and the Bears.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is heading into his second season, but he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. Despite not playing in a regular season game, he is set to start for the Vikings this season. Get Up’s Peter Schrager argues that McCarthy is under more pressure than Williams.
“I think there is more pressure for J.J. McCarthy, the second-year quarterback in Minnesota,” Schrager said. “More pressure on him for success right away than there is on Caleb Williams, the former first overall pick in Chicago.”
“We're focusing so much on Caleb this offseason and just we're assuming everything is fine in Minnesota because [Kevin] O'Connell and Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] decided to put their faith in J.J. McCarthy, that we know that this team is going to be just as good as they were a year ago. Chicago has such an uphill climb. Minnesota, we expect them to be in the conversation," Schrager continued.
Schrager argues that because Minnesota competed for the No. 1 seed last season, the expectation is to make it back to the playoffs this year. The Chicago Bears finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, ending last in the NFC North. Schrager argues that because the team ended last, they have less of an expectation to make the playoffs than the Vikings do.
Williams has been a hot topic in the media since excerpts of author and ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham’s book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, was released. The book revealed the many ways that Williams and his father tried to bypass the Bears' selection of him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chicago has a tough history when it comes to quarterbacks, compared to Minnesota which currently has coach Kevin O'Connell. O’Connell helped turn around quarterback Sam Darnold’s career last season and has a history of bringing out the best of players in the position.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky countered Schrager’s argument saying Williams has more pressure to perform because McCarthy is in an easier spot with the Vikings.
“I’ll tell you one thing though. It’s really hard as a quarterback to do all that and not have the people than to do it with the people. They got the people,” Orlovsky said. “When Sean McVay went to LA, it was like, ‘Oh Jared Goff doesn’t stink.’ When Mike McDaniel went to Tua it was like ‘Oh Tua can play’.”
“And now, so there is not going to be any grace of like, middle of October, Caleb Williams is struggling,” Orlovsky continued. “You have one of the hottest offensive minds in football, you’re going to have a top-10 offensive line.”
Williams finished his rookie season passing for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions but was sacked 68 times, the most in the league. Williams won the Heisman Trophy with the USC Trojans and came in with high expectations. Heading into the 2025 season with an offensive genius as the head coach, Williams will be under pressure once again.
Williams and McCarthy will face off for the first time in week one of the 2025 NFL season when the Bears face the Vikings on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.