All Trojans

USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Message To Team Amid Playoff Push

The USC Trojans are 7-2 and have their sights set on finishing the season with double-digit wins for the first time since 2022. USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed to reporters what his message to the team has been as they enter the home stretch.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 17 USC Trojans are in the home stretch of the 2025 season with a record of 7-2. USC’s next opponent is the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters after practice leading up to this game. 

What Lincoln Riley Said

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Playoff Iowa Hawkeyes D'Anton Lynn Big Ten Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oregon
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Message to the Team With Playoff Push  

“Yeah, just embrace it. We're not trying to hide or minimize it. Winning's fun. Putting yourself in opportunities to accomplish some cool things is a lot of fun. And every time you win, you make these games more valuable, more important. And that doesn't mean that you change your approach. But I think having an understanding and a realization that this is a cool position you put yourself in.”

“And you don't want to miss it. You don't want to do anything that would keep you from putting your best foot forward when you get these. Because they're hard to get to. Every year, you know, when you're fortunate enough to get this point, you realize that. And so, especially the way the game is now, there's so much parity right now in our game. 

“And so, yeah, we're trying to embrace it, enjoy every moment. Because it is, it's going to be over quick. But this team is definitely embracing it right now.”

How to Measure Success

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Playoff Iowa Hawkeyes D'Anton Lynn Big Ten Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oregon
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don't measure success. I just come out and work. And I get the team as ready as I can each and every day and each and every week and get our staff as ready as I possibly can. There's times for reflection and kind of taking stock of all that, but that's typically after the year for me.”

“I mean, you're in a dogfight every week. You're in a dogfight every day in this business. And so you just wake up, you come up ready to fight and try to make the team better and get the team ready, and then you go to sleep and you get up and do it over again. 

“And that's honestly just really what it feels like. And then there's definitely appropriate times, you know, as things wind down to take stock and and really over-evaluate, but right now it's just getting ready to play and take advantage of this opportunity.”

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt

MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match

MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule 

Iowa’s Dangerous Return Game, Kaden Wetjen

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Playoff Iowa Hawkeyes D'Anton Lynn Big Ten Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oregon
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) reacts after returning a punt for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He's a good returner. He's had some success both in the kick return and punt return game and has had here for a little while now. We'll have to do a really good job. He's aggressive about bringing the ball out. They do a good job schematically trying to put him in position to make plays, and he's obviously done a good job. So both our coverage teams will definitely be tested.”

On Defensive Tackle Carlon Jones Getting More Reps in the Future 

“Yes, he's trending. He's definitely trending. I think every week we get a little bit more confidence in him. And I think honestly, he's just getting more confidence in himself. You know, he had an injury earlier in the year and was able to really battle back from that. Quickly showed a lot of toughness and grit to get behind it pretty quick." 

“And yeah, at every game he plays, it just, you see him starting to understand more and more, you know, the level of competition and what we're asking him to do. And he's gone in there and he hasn't been hesitant. He's made some plays. And so yeah he's I think, definitely positioned himself to help us more now and obviously bodes well for the future.”

On D’Anton Lynn, Defense

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Playoff Iowa Hawkeyes D'Anton Lynn Big Ten Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oregon
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think D’Anton (Lynn) and the whole staff have done a nice job. I mean, I think that's case in point…we haven't started fast, which we know we got to do a better job of, but we have been able to get a lid on things pretty quickly, especially over the last few weeks.”

“Both Coach Lynn and the entire staff are communicating. I could tell just listening on the headset that the majority of the staff has been together for a little while…Even like having Rob (Ryan) where he and Dan have that history, you feel there's a little bit more depth to it, which is obviously a good thing.”

“We're playing well. I feel like we've done a good job of when like leaks have sprung, we've been able to get them closed pretty quickly. And I think our players have taken to the adjustments as well, which has been huge. So obviously we've got some big tests coming up, but I'm excited about the way we're progressing right now.”

On Fake Punt Ruling From Big Ten 

“Yeah, I do have thoughts. You know, we’re very aware of the rules. I referenced it a little bit on the show yesterday. The fake punt was entirely legal. Our guys did a fantastic job executing it, and there's not really a whole lot else left to say.”

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football