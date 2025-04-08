USC Trojans' Rob Ryan Enamored By Linebackers Desman Stephens, Eric Gentry
The USC Trojans went into spring practice very thin at the linebacker position, but certainly not lacking talent.
New linebackers coach Rob Ryan expressed his excitement about working with sophomore Desman Stephens and senior Eric Gentry during his first press conference in early February and has not been disappointed by what he’s seen through two weeks of spring practice.
Stephens played in all 13 games during his freshman season, primarily on special teams and as a reserve. A former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, Stephens is the clear favorite to step into a starting role in 2025 with Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb exhausting their eligibility.
The 6-3, 232-pounder is a modern day three down linebacker because of his defensive back and receiver background. He even returned punts in high school. Stephens is still learning how to play the linebacker position and having a coach like Ryan and his wealth of NFL knowledge will be instrumental for his development.
“He does so many things well,” Ryan said. “He’s really smart, he’s physical. He’s got great speed, I mean there’s everything to him. He’ll cross his feet over some, we gotta work on that as coaches, but this guy’s tremendous. To walk into the group with those two backers, and young Jadyn Walker is gonna be a great player. This is a great place to be, and I timed it up just right to get those two guys."
Gentry was playing the best football of his career before he was forced to redshirt a month into the 2024 season after sustaining a series of concussions. He did return at the end of the season for the Las Vegas Bowl because the four-game limit only applies to regular season games.
Still, Gentry managed to finish first on the team in tackles for loss and was tied for second in sacks and forced fumbles in only five games.
Gentry added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason to his unique 6-6 frame and is up to 225. His long build at the linebacker position has reminded Ryan of two former players he coached during the New England Patriots dynasty in the early 2000s, Mike Vrabel and Willie McGinest.
Gentry showed last season he can be a disruptive force in D’Anton Lynn’s scheme, and similar to Stephens, having a coach like Ryan can help elevate Gentry to another level in 2025.
“He can do so much and do everything well, he is a unique guy. . . play out in the slot, play inside as like basically a linebacker which he can do obviously, he can rush the passer from an edge, there’s nothing this guy can’t do,” Ryan said. “I like to say he does the unusual, usual. It’s natural for him."
“He is a unique human being, there is no question at 6-6. Can run like a deer, he’s just a great playmaker. I am fortunate enough to be here for his last year in college and watch him hopefully be All-American, it’ll be fantastic," Ryan continued.
Ryan returns to the college game for the first time since 1999. He spent time with nine different NFL teams over the last 25 years as a position coach and defensive coordinator. The 62-year-old coach has seen a lot of football but acknowledges coaching against USC coach Lincoln Riley has been a different experience.
"It's been a lot of fun, but the only tough thing is Lincoln Riley's offense is a bear on linebackers," Ryan said. “Like we need an extra eye for linebackers. We gotta stick an extra eye somewhere because you have to see so much. But these guys are doing great, they’re handling everything … they’re coming downhill splattering people."
The aforementioned Walker was also a member of the Trojans 2024 recruiting class. He spent a majority of his freshman battling a shoulder injury. He only played in one game last season, and his development with be crucial because of how then USC is at the position.
Ryan will get more depth in his linebacker room when four-star Matai Tagoa'i and three-star AJ Tuitele arrive in the summer.