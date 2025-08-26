USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Makes Bold Statement About Running Back Room
With his two leading rushers gone from a year ago, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley needed to rebuild his backfield.
USC landed New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders in December, a Southern California native that played his first three seasons at Iowa State, before his breakout season with the Lobos in 2024.
Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked junior college running back this past cycle, was heavily pursued by a number of Power 5 programs. He initially committed to UCF in December but flipped to USC in January. Riley called him a “diamond in the rough.”
But it’s not just the two additions that has Riley passionate about his running back room. Sophomore Bryan Jackson was one of two freshman to appear in all 13 games last season.
Redshirt freshman King Miller has made tremendous strides in his second season on campus. He drew rave reviews from Riley in the spring. Freshman Harry Dalton did not enroll until the summer, but has made a strong impression in camp.
“I’m pretty excited about the room. I’ll put it this way, I’ll be disappointed if it’s not the best room we’ve had since we’ve been at SC,” Riley said.
Running Back Depth Chart
The Trojans have several players that will factor into room, but Riley pointed to one player that will lead the way on Saturday.
“I think it’ll unfold as the season as the season goes on. I think Waymond Jordan will be the guy that trots out there first,” Riley said. “I think he’s been the most consistent, probably say well-rounded back. We’re excited to see those guys live.”
Expectations are high for Jordan in his first season in the Cardinal and Gold. The 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns last season at Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) and led his team to the NJCAA DI Football Championship.
Jordan has seen his NIL value skyrocket since he’s arrived in Los Angeles. The Florida native inked NIL deals with Niagara Water and C4 Energy over the summer.
Sanders will be the next back that takes the field. The redshirt senior has made waves in camp.
“Waymond’s been really productive. We’re eager to see him,” Riley said. “There’s a lot of production at the college level already that this guy’s had. Eli Sanders has had one of the strongest training camps of any player at any position. He had a good spring but he’s had a great training camp. I think his experience, his explosiveness is definitely going to factor in for us.”
Woody Marks received a bulk of the Trojans carries last season and became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. It remains to be seen how Riley will decide to split the workload, but Jordan and Sanders provide a dynamic one-two punch.
“I think we complement each other well,” Jordan said at USC’s media day. “And I also think just playing together helps us really push each other to be better. And I love that about the whole entire room, because everybody brings different skill sets to the room, and just honestly, we all like pushing each other to be better. We learning from each other.”
Returning Contributor
Jackson is the only returner from a year ago that received carries in a live game. The Texas native saw increased playing in the final two games, averaging over six yards per carry in those contests.
“I think Bryan Jackson returning is a big deal,” Riley said. “Everybody’s seen the power, the size and I think he really adds that to this room.”
Jackson will be the team’s No. 3 running back in the fall. The 230-pound back spoke during the camp where he best fits in Riley’s offense.
“My best role on this team is being a guy who can get the dirty yards and shorter yards when when needed for my team,” Jackson said.
Freshman Standouts
Miller joined the team as a preferred walk-on in 2024, but was a three-star recruit coming out of Calabasas (Calif.) high school.
Four-star freshman Harry Dalton put up mind-boggling numbers as a high school quarterback in the state of Virginia. He accounted for 11,282 total yards of offense and 160 touchdowns.
“I think the two guys that are a little bit x-factors in the room, King Miller has just continued to impress," Riley said. "His yards per carry in our practice is the highest of anybody in the room. It just feels like he rips off a big run or two almost every single day.
“And then we’ll see how it plays out with Harry Dalton. Harry is certainly one, if not the most physically gifted back in the room. He’s a young guy that’s trying to figure it out and is learning but has some high upside as well.”