After arriving on campus as an early enrollee last spring, USC Trojans sophomore receiver Corey Simms has officially been in the program for a full year.

Simms was slowed down by an injury during fall camp and never found a spot in the rotation. He took just 21 offensive snaps, 11 of which came in the bowl game this past season. Simms finished the year with just one reception for six yards.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, the former four-star recruit did appear in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor. Those spots are not just given, they’re earned and speaks to how the Trojans staff viewed their young receiver and his competitiveness. Simms was one of five returning players from the 2025 class to not redshirt last season.

Through the first couple weeks of spring practice, feedback on the 6-foot-3, 205-pound St. Louis native has been very positive as he competes to find a spot in the rotation this fall.

Learning From Star Receivers

Simms had the luxury last season to be around and learn from two star receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner. Both players are headed off to the NFL, which means quarterback Jayden Maiava is going to have new go-to targets in 2026.

USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons spoke during his spring press conference last month that he’s seen the returning receivers on the team pick up Lane and Lemon’s practice habits.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a complete player and that came from watching guys like Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. They have been amazing, showing me the ropes. Special teams played a big part in that too, helped me get on the field and learning the basics of everything.”

Outside Wide Receiver Competition

Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines is out this spring as he recovers from an offseason procedure.

Despite being a summer enrollee last season, Hines earned a starting role coming out of fall camp. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, behind Lemon and Lane. He is locked into one of the starting positions for next season.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was a massive pickup during the singular portal window in January. Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, is an experienced pass-catcher, having appeared in every game over the past two seasons for the Wolfpack. He is the favorite to start opposite of Hines and has put together a good spring so far.

USC stockpiled talent at certain positions in their 2026 recruiting class, with one being at wide receiver. Freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has drawn rave reviews this spring. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product flipped his commitment from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has spoken glowingly of freshman Luc Weaver. Tron Baker is also involved in the mix. Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a decorated player in the state of Texas. Feaster reclassified from the 2027 cycle and will enroll this summer and play his freshman year at 17 years old.

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