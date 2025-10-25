Ranking USC Trojans' Most Difficult Remaining Games

All Trojans

The USC Trojans are 5-2 this season as they enter their second bye week. Following the bye will be a road game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. How are each of USC's remaining five games ranked from toughest to easiest?

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are 5-2 so far this season. With five games remaining on the schedule, which are the toughest? Here are all five ranked from toughest to easiest. 

No. 1: USC at Oregon (Nov. 22)

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is no doubt at this point that USC’s most difficult game remaining on their schedule is on the road against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. Up until their last home game against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, the Ducks had won every single home game dating back to 2022. They have a record of 6-1 this season.

Autzen Stadium in Eugene is one of the loudest and most difficult places to play in the country. USC fans know all about this dating all the time the Trojans and Ducks faced off as members of the Pac-10/Pac-12 conference. Oregon has won the last three games between these two, most recently in 2023 in a 36-27 game at Autzen.

The Ducks have been tough to beat anywhere with Dan Lanning as coach. Playing them on the road in late November will make a win that much harder. 

No. 2: USC at Nebraska (Nov. 1)

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Matt Kingsbury (49) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

USC’s next most difficult game is their next one, on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska has been hovering around the AP Top 25 cut line all season long, much like USC. The Cornhuskers currently are 5-2 like the Trojans, but will have the home field advantage. 

The Trojans beat the Cornhuskers last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum by a final score of 28-20. This was Jayden Maiava’s first start at quarterback for coach Lincoln Riley and USC. 

No. 3: Iowa at USC (Nov. 15)

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) carries the ball down field during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes are as consistent as they come. Iowa has made a bowl game in 11 straight seasons and they look to be well on pace to making that 12 this season. 

Iowa has a record of 5-2, with their two losses coming by a combined eight points to rival Iowa State and No. 2 Indiana. Luckily for USC, they will get to play them at home instead of making the trip to Kinnick Stadium.

No. 4: Northwestern at USC (Nov. 7)

Northwestern has been red hot and is now 5-2 this season. This game will be much tougher for USC to win on a Friday night at the Coliseum than it seemed to be just a matter of weeks ago. 

USC will be on a short week flying back from Nebraska late Saturday and won’t have much time to prepare. 

No. 5: UCLA at USC (Nov. 29)

UCLA's Ezavier Staples, center, holds up a Michigan State towel while celebrating with the team after the Bruins win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is a rivalry game, it’s hard to imagine UCLA not cooling off before late November comes around. The Bruins have been a captivating story in college football with interim coach Tim Skipper leading them to three straight wins after an 0-4 start, but they should get a reality check against Indiana in their next game. 

With some of the wind taken out of their sails and USC hosting them, the Trojans should be able to beat UCLA to wrap up the regular season. 

