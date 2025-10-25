Ranking USC Trojans' Most Difficult Remaining Games
The USC Trojans are 5-2 so far this season. With five games remaining on the schedule, which are the toughest? Here are all five ranked from toughest to easiest.
No. 1: USC at Oregon (Nov. 22)
There is no doubt at this point that USC’s most difficult game remaining on their schedule is on the road against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. Up until their last home game against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, the Ducks had won every single home game dating back to 2022. They have a record of 6-1 this season.
Autzen Stadium in Eugene is one of the loudest and most difficult places to play in the country. USC fans know all about this dating all the time the Trojans and Ducks faced off as members of the Pac-10/Pac-12 conference. Oregon has won the last three games between these two, most recently in 2023 in a 36-27 game at Autzen.
The Ducks have been tough to beat anywhere with Dan Lanning as coach. Playing them on the road in late November will make a win that much harder.
No. 2: USC at Nebraska (Nov. 1)
USC’s next most difficult game is their next one, on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska has been hovering around the AP Top 25 cut line all season long, much like USC. The Cornhuskers currently are 5-2 like the Trojans, but will have the home field advantage.
The Trojans beat the Cornhuskers last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum by a final score of 28-20. This was Jayden Maiava’s first start at quarterback for coach Lincoln Riley and USC.
No. 3: Iowa at USC (Nov. 15)
The Iowa Hawkeyes are as consistent as they come. Iowa has made a bowl game in 11 straight seasons and they look to be well on pace to making that 12 this season.
Iowa has a record of 5-2, with their two losses coming by a combined eight points to rival Iowa State and No. 2 Indiana. Luckily for USC, they will get to play them at home instead of making the trip to Kinnick Stadium.
No. 4: Northwestern at USC (Nov. 7)
Northwestern has been red hot and is now 5-2 this season. This game will be much tougher for USC to win on a Friday night at the Coliseum than it seemed to be just a matter of weeks ago.
USC will be on a short week flying back from Nebraska late Saturday and won’t have much time to prepare.
No. 5: UCLA at USC (Nov. 29)
While it is a rivalry game, it’s hard to imagine UCLA not cooling off before late November comes around. The Bruins have been a captivating story in college football with interim coach Tim Skipper leading them to three straight wins after an 0-4 start, but they should get a reality check against Indiana in their next game.
With some of the wind taken out of their sails and USC hosting them, the Trojans should be able to beat UCLA to wrap up the regular season.