Where USC Trojans Stand With Elite In-State Recruit Elija Harmon
Four-star defensive line recruit Elija Harmon is one of the top recruits from California, and his recruitment has been one to watch.
Harmon lives close to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. With his proximity, the USC Trojans have remained high on his list of potential programs to choose from.
Harmon is from the class of 2027, and while he is interested in the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley, there is a chance the recruit will want to leave California. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Harmon is the No. 140 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 defensive lineman, and the No. 13 recruit in California.
USC Trojans Risk Missing Out On Harmon
The Trojans seem to be in good standing with the four-star recruit, but several other schools are pushing for him. The Oregon Ducks are one of the biggest contenders for Harmon, and the Oklahoma Sooners are recruiting him as well.
Per Rivals, Harmon is also planning to visit the Tennessee Volunteers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, wanting to see what else is out there before making a decision. Although the Trojans are high on his list, it may come down to the four-star recruit wanting to leave the state of California.
“A big part of it is wanting to get out and explore the world,” Harmon told Rivals. “Especially the traffic. That’s the No. 1 thing I hate out here. I definitely like the idea of getting out from where I’ve been my whole life.”
Although the USC Trojans are heavily recruiting Harmon, his decision could have less to do with the Trojans and more to do with wanting a new experience outside of his home state.
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
USC Still In Good Standing With Harmon
Despite the potential desire to leave the state, Harmon is still in good standing with Riley and the Trojans. The four-star recruit was on campus for the matchup against the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines, in which the Trojans won 31-13.
After watching the game, Harmon spoke to Rivals about USC is working to build up both the offensive and defensive line to win more games in the trenches.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised by it, I knew they could do it, but it was just a matter if they would and they did,” Harmon said. “That definitely proves to me that what they’re telling me is true. That they are taking the right steps to be a team that’s going to be able to dominate the Big Ten.”
Landing Harmon would be a big pickup for the Trojans. The defense has let up some big plays this season, especially against the run game. Harmon is an athletic player who can push through the offensive line to make big plays. The Trojans could use him to help be a top team in the Big Ten conference.
The USC Trojans have not received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but the program is showing improvement in building a wall around California. The Trojans’ recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 1 in the nation with 34 commits. Of the 34, over half are in-state recruits.
While it may take more to keep Harmon in Southern California, the Trojans still have a chance at landing one of the top defensive line recruits in the nation.