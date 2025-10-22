All Trojans

USC Women’s Basketball Face Key Questions to Answer Without Juju Watkins

With sophomore star guard Juju Watkins sidelined by injury and Kiki Iriafen starring to the WNBA, the USC Trojans' new-look roster must redefine its identity heading into the 2025–26 Big Ten season.



Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
The national media’s tone around USC women’s basketball has shifted quite a bit in just one summer.

Once viewed as a rising powerhouse behind the star tandem of Juju Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, the Trojans now find themselves in unfamiliar territory — a program forced to rebuild its identity on the fly.

In On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball preseason power rankings, USC was placed in the “NCAA Tournament Teams” tier but slotted ninth overall — behind programs like Washington and Minnesota that finished outside the top ten in the conference standings last season.

It’s a clear sign of tempered expectations following a summer of major changes in Los Angeles.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins’ torn ACL, suffered during the NCAA Tournament, robbed USC of the Big Ten’s leading scorer and one of the nation’s most electrifying young guards.

Iriafen’s jump to the WNBA — where she quickly became a Rookie All-Star with the Washington Mystics — compounded the loss.

Together, they averaged over 41 points per game and were two of the Big Ten’s top five scorers.

With both gone, USC loses not only its offensive firepower but also its leadership, pace, and playmaking — the very elements that helped the Trojans lead the Big Ten in scoring last season at 80.7 points per game.

Transfer Portal Reinforcements

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb communicate with her player as they play against UCLA Bruins during the first quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb didn’t stand still this offseason. She went to work in the transfer portal to fill the void, adding proven collegiate scorers and versatile playmakers.

Kara Dunn, a 6-foot wing from Georgia Tech, headlines the incoming group after averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.

Dunn brings scoring versatility and experience that USC desperately needs on the perimeter.

Joining her is former UCLA guard Londynn Jones, who posted 8.5 points per game and provides a much-needed combination of speed, shooting, and on-ball pressure.

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten Basketball NCAA Tournament Kara Dunn
Feb 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kara Dunn (25) drives to the basket as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Maddy Westbeld (21) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Inside, the Trojans added frontcourt depth with Washington State transfer Dayana Mendes and Auburn forward Yakiya Milton, both expected to help stabilize a rotation that was gutted by departures.

Still, replacing the combined offensive output of Watkins and Iriafen is no easy task.

Of USC’s returning players, sophomore Kennedy Smith is the top returning scorer at just 9.5 points per game — ranking outside the top 50 in the conference last season.

That reality underscores just how steep the climb will be.

Enter Jazzy Davidson — The Next Star in Line

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten Basketball NCAA Tournament
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

The player who could define USC’s ceiling this season is freshman guard Jazzy Davidson. Ranked the No. 1 overall recruit in ESPN’s 2025 class, Davidson steps into the program with both opportunity and expectation.

At Clackamas High School in Oregon, Davidson averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game her senior year.

She was a four-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year and finished her prep career as the all-time leading scorer in Class 6A history with 2,726 points.

Now, she’s being thrust into a starring role far earlier than planned — tasked with carrying a scoring load that once belonged to Watkins.

Her poise, pace, and shot creation could make her one of the Big Ten’s most impactful freshmen from day one.

The Road Ahead

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten Basketball NCAA Tournament
Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb yells to her team during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

USC’s preseason rank at ninth in the Big Ten feels less like a slight and more like a cautious projection. There’s undeniable talent on this roster, but also a clear lack of continuity and proven star power.

If Dunn and Jones can anchor the offense, Smith takes a leap, and Davidson blossoms into a capable lead scorer, Gottlieb’s group has enough upside to stay in NCAA Tournament contention.

But until Watkins returns — or unless the Trojans can prove they can still defend and score at an elite level without her — skepticism will linger.

For a program that has risen fast under Gottlieb, this season is less about dominance and more about durability.

USC’s next chapter begins with finding out who steps forward when the spotlight fades — and who keeps it shining until Juju returns.

Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

