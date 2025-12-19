Why USC Is The Perfect Landing Spot For Four-Star Recruit Darius Johnson
The USC Trojans are keeping up the recruiting momentum, working on the 2027 class. Four-star cornerback recruit Darius Johnson is one of the top prospects from the 2027 class, and the USC Trojans are heavily pursuing him.
Johnson is currently interested in three programs, per Rivals: the USC Trojans, the Oregon Ducks, and the Indiana Hoosiers. Johnson’s brother, 2026 four-star cornerback Derrick Johnson, is committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, and although the Sooners aren't in Darius' top three, they could be another program to keep an eye on during Johnson’s recruitment.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Johnson is the No. 26 cornerback, the No. 22 player from California, and the No. 230 recruit in the nation. While USC has no commitments from the class of 2027, the Trojans could add an elite cornerback recruit.
“I’m narrowing it down but it’s hard right now,” Johnson told Rivals. “I’m waiting until probably Jamuary to go to some junior days and see how that goes.”
Not only could the Trojans land an elite cornerback recruit, but USC is up against two powerhouse Big Ten teams. The Trojans have the opportunity to add a talented player while ensuring their competition does not land him.
USC’s In-State Recruiting To Play Vital Role
One of the biggest aspects in USC’s pursuit of Johnson is the Trojans’ success with recruiting in-state prospects. In addition to USC’s success with the class of 2026, one of the most glaring positives of their recruiting is the number of in-state commitments.
Since hiring general manager Chad Bowden, USC has begun building a wall around California. Of the 35 commits from the 2026 class, 57 percent are from California.
Johnson plays high school football for Murrieta Valley in California. As the other programs push for the four-star cornerback, the Trojans can make their presence felt. As Johnson waits for junior days, getting the four-star cornerback on campus could play a key role in his commitment.
USC’s Success Bringing In Cornerbacks
In addition to finding success with in-state recruiting, the USC Trojans have done well bringing in elite cornerbacks. The Trojans signed five cornerbacks through the 2026 class, three of whom are four-star players. Even the class of 2025 had three cornerback signees, all of whom were four-star players.
Once playing with the program, cornerbacks are finding much success with the Trojans. The Trojans hired cornerback coach Trovon Reed, who has made a big impact on the position in just one season with the program.
Cornerback Marcelles Williams is in his second season with the program, having redshirted in 2025. He is one of the top freshmen cornerbacks in the Big Ten conference. Williams ranks No. 2 in the conference with five forced incompletions and No. 1 in the Big Ten with six pass play defensive stops.
With Reed’s ability to develop cornerbacks at a high level and USC having a strong history of sending defensive backs to the NFL, the Trojans could be a landing spot for Johnson.
