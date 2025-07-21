All Trojans

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Seek Redemption: Big Ten Breakthrough Coming in 2025?

The USC Trojans suffered an underwhelming 2024 season and are fighting for national relevance. The Trojans have the chance to be an underrated Big Ten dark horse among other underrated competitors like the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Indiana Hoosiers, and Illinois Fighting Illinis.

Teddy King

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks on his headset in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks on his headset in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The Big Ten conference is an elite group of teams that continues to deliver promising results each season – including the 2023 and 2024 national champions representing the conference.

The USC Trojans missed their chance to prove dominance in the conference, but have spent the offseason to render mistakes from the 2024 season.

However, after year one under the expanded College Football Playoff some underrated and overrated teams have emerged leading into the 2025 season.

It’s clear that programs like Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State will headline the conference based on their returning players and their newest additions from recruiting and the portal. Some underrated programs that people could be sleeping on include USC, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska.  

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC will face both Illinois and Nebraska on their schedule this season – with the road contest at Illinois deemed as a make-or-break game for the Trojans. The Fighting Illini boast a consistent and solid offense led by quarterback Luke Altmeyer, but USC will pair well with a rapidly improved defense with a veteran core and young talent under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. 

College football analyst Joel Klatt has expressed how important the USC vs. Illinois game is for both teams – a game that could serve each team their first Big Ten loss. 

“They've done a great job in recruiting for next year, one of the best recruiting classes, if not the best, recruiting class in the country. So they're trying to build momentum off the field, and they need to build momentum on the field.” Klatt said on the Joel Klatt Show. “This would be a great opportunity on the road to go and beat an Illinois team that a lot of us think highly of. If they lose their next three games — which would be Michigan, at Notre Dame, and at Nebraska — things could go off the rails quite quickly if they were to lose this one to Illinois.”

The Trojans 2024 record may reflect how coach Lincoln Riley has done leading the Trojans, but his resume speaks volumes for what he is capable of producing. His first season saw an 11-win season with a Heisman Trophy winner to place first in the Pac-12 rankings. 

Illinois is shaping up to be 2025’s newest CFP dark horse – potentially following suit of Indiana. 

The hoosiers 2024 season was one of the most notable stories to come out of college football last year. Under first year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana went 11-2 and secured their first ever CFP appearance for the program. 

Dec 27, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver JuJu Smith (9) is defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Austin Rose (23) on a 45-yard reception in the third quarter in the 2014 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. USC defeated Nebraska 45-42. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klatt has emphasized the rise of Illinois recently and highlighted their returning talent that will make the Fighting Illini elite in the Big Ten. 

"Bret Bielema has built this team into what he wants. Physical, tough." Klatt said. "Sixteen starters are back, nine on offense, seven on defense. Luke Altmyer is back for his third season. … I think they’ve hit the lottery in the Big Ten."

Nebraska has also surfaced as a dark horse this season – with former No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola as their starting signal-caller. Coach Matt Rhule has been building this team with many years of Big Ten experience and is shaping up to be an elite competitor. 

The last time USC and Nebraska met was the 2014 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, where the Trojans secured an overtime thriller 45-42 win over the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers and the Trojans meet in Lincoln, Nebraska on Nov. 1 – marking another difficult away game for USC. 

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) breaks away from Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC will face Oregon late November in Eugene seeking a win over the Ducks for the first time since 2016. Oregon went 13-1 last season and had arguably one of the best teams in the Big Ten. After 10 former Ducks were drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, coach Dan Lanning resorted to an offseason dedicated to reshaping and rebuilding. 

While Riley is doing the same, both programs are implementing some of the same changes – including a fresh season-long starting quarterback and implementing new pieces on offense. 

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s been a concern, for both programs, that new heights may be difficult to reach. Key pieces of Oregon’s elite offense moved onto the next level, and Riley is tirelessly recruiting to find a new spark on the Trojan offense. 

If the success doesn’t come for the Trojans this season, their No. 2 2026 recruiting class will speak for itself. Oregon is also a top 10 recruiting class – marking a solid 2026 matchup if the Ducks and Trojans meet again after this season's matchup. 

The Trojans are searching for redemption after a successful offseason to develop a talented 2025 team – but need to secure wins over Big Ten competitors to deliver a solid season USC fans are itching for. 

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI and a 2025 graduate of Ole Miss, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Born and raised in Newport Beach, CA, she contributed on-air recaps of sporting events at Corona Del Mar high school for Trident TV as an anchor, before heading south to Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she covered Ole Miss athletics as a writer and sports editor of The Daily Mississippian, providing live game coverage, breaking news, player features and preview stories. She has also been a sports reporter for NewsWatch Ole Miss and Rebel Radio 92.1. Summer of 2024, she interned at FOX Sports as an intern on the Production and Talent Development team, and continued freelancing for NFL on FOX at New Orleans Saints games and later as a production runner for Super Bowl LIX.

