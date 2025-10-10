USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Impression Of Michigan Quarterback Bryce Underwood
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is seeking a signature win in Big Ten conference play, and there’s a golden chance for that on Saturday when the Trojans host the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
However, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is standing in the Trojans' way, and Riley did not hold back in his praise for the young signal-caller:
"I saw him (Bryce Underwood) as a recruit. Really talented player. Obviously have got to see him play this year and, he’s a good player. He’s dynamic. He’s a unique athlete. He’s got a really strong arm. Then I think the one thing people that haven’t seen him or been around him is he’s not a thin kid. He’s put together in a great way."
What Lincoln Riley Said
How Defense Has Responded In Practice To Illinois Loss
"As you go through the season it’s a game of responses and having the appropriate response to whatever situation presents itself. We’ve got some good defensive leadership. Our standards on that side of the ball are really high. I’ve seen a group of players, coaches, everyone…there’s been a very high sense of urgency throughout the bye week and certainly through this week of practice. We want to be a complete defense."
"We want to be a defense that can do what we need to do to win football games. When we have a performance that we felt we fell short of that, then we got to step up and go be elite. We got to go practice and prepare elite. I know our guys are really motivated to play. They’ve been motivated to practice. I’m excited to watch them tomorrow."
Matchup Between Two Historic Programs
"Maybe there will be some new rivalries with these new conference opponents. I think right now it’s kind of the focus of us coaching and playing our very best. You also don’t want to undervalue the fact that games like this don’t come around all the time. Games like this are special. They are unique. I think we’ll feel that, all of us that are in the Coliseum tomorrow. You understand that these are games you’re going to remember."
"I love coaching in games like this. I love competing in games like this. Having been a part of some cool, different rivalries throughout my career, you always remember those. There are some moments like ‘hey this is pretty cool that we all get to be a part of USC and Michigan tomorrow in the Coliseum.’ That’s big time stuff for what these two programs have accomplished throughout time.”
On Bryce Underwood’s Player Comparison
"I’d probably have to think a little bit more on the comparison. I don’t know that there’s just one that jumps off the table right now, but he’s certainly a talented kid, a weapon for them. It will be a good challenge for us tomorrow."
Michigan’s Front Seven vs Wisconsin Last Week
"Wisconsin had some success early…then Michigan did a good job after. They’re a talented group. They got good coaches, an experienced coaching staff, experienced coordinator. They’re not just going to sit there and do the same things all the time."
"Every play is going to be a battle and what happened on a previous play or previous drive really has nothing to do with kind of where you’re at in that moment…This will be that type of game where both sides are going to make plays. Both sides are going to trade punches. You got to be able to sustain art while you got momentum."
Elijah Paige and Alex Graham's Availability for Michigan Game
"Right now, we’ll just put it in the injury report for tomorrow."
Prince Strachan’s Involvement, Injury
"Prince was really doing some great things. He had the injury there in one of the early games…had a high ankle sprain and they take a while…Prince has worked his tail off at it. He’s been able to do a lot more in practice each week and is getting closer in terms of being back to full speed…We still certainly see a role and an opportunity for him, and excited for him to get back fully close to healthy, which he’s about there. We’re going to need him and some other guys."
On Players Dropping the Ball Before Goal Line
"We show it to our team every single week. It’s an emotional play. What happens is these guys get caught up in the emotion. Most of the time it’s on a breakaway play, crowd is going crazy and they’re excited. What happens is they drop the ball and they feel like they are across the line. They’re moving so fast at that point and most of these guys on a breakaway like that are topping out over 20 miles per hour so you feel like you’re across."
"It’s one of those things that happens. We certainly coach it. It’s kind of one of every coaches worst nightmares. Obviously we saw the one in the Cardinals game the other night that completely flipped the game. You talk about it. You try to mentally prepare them and then you got to be very disciplined with making sure you get through the line and you get the ball to the official, then you never have to worry about it."
J’Onre Reed Filling in at Center
"I think for a guy like him that’s older and has played a decent amount of ball, sometimes there is an assumption that you’re going to be able to just roll right in because you’re experienced and pick it up. I think there was a little bit more new to it then probably what he anticipated. Some of it’s the same plays but doing them a little bit different than what he did at Syracuse."
"The cool thing about J’Onre that I’ve been really impressed with is a lot of guys in his scenario; you leave a place where you’re a starter, you come here, you become the backup, a lot of guys would get discouraged by that and I give him credit. He’s really worked behind the scenes, particularly in these last couple of months while Killian was playing a majority of the snaps, he put a lot of time into it. He was even more engaged in practice. When his moment came up, he was ready."
"He’s had a fantastic last couple weeks. I give the kid a lot of credit for staying with it…That’s why he’s going to play well tomorrow."
On Rod Moore's Return for Michigan Secondary
"He’s a good player. You could see on tape why they were excited to get him back…Having a guy with that much experience can do nothing but help any unit. Came in and had a really nice play on the interception last week. He seems to be very active, looks like a very smart player."