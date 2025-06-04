What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About D'Anton Lynn's Defensive Scheme
The USC Trojans made some major coaching staff moves after finishing 8-5 at the end of the 2023 season. USC coach Lincoln Riley fired his longtime defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in favor of UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, a move that would pay dividends for the program just a few months into Lynn's tenure.
Riley has all the confidence in the world in Lynn to lead the Trojans' defense as he heads into his second season with the Trojans.
Riley spoke with Greg McIlroy on the Always College Football podcast about what he saw from Lynn's unit this past season that gives him hope heading into the upcoming campaign.
“In Year 2, we got two reasons to be very optimistic. One is exactly what you said. The schemes, it’s not new install. There’s a confidence that’s been built up systematically here that I think is important both both systematically and just the mentality and the way that you play and the expectations and the standard defensively at USC," Riley said.
After an extremely poor showing on the defensive side of the ball in 2023, the Trojans improved in a lot of categories They moved from No. 119 to No. 77 in yards per game allowed, but were plagued by a couple of key injuries to starters along the defensive front in linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.
The Trojans brought in some big names through the transfer portal upon Lynn's arrivial last offseason. USC was able to reel in safeties Kamari Ramsey and Akili Arnold in addition to linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, all from the transfer portal.
“The second part of it is that talent is continuing to rise, especially on the defensive front. We all know, obviously, how important that is and this defensive front this year is just — frankly, it’s going to look a lot different. There’s more talent, there is more depth. It is trending in a way that’s very exciting to everybody that follows the Trojans," Riley said.
USC has been able to bring in even more talent through the portal this offseason. The Trojans were able to get bigger up front and signed a pair of SEC defensive linemen transfers in Kentucky's Keeshawn Silver and Georgia's Jamaal Jarett. Silver ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings.
As long as Lynn is calling the shot as the defensive coordinator, the program will be okay on defense. However, with key pieces returning from last season like Ramsey and Gentry, mixed in with some key newcomers, and the Trojans have a serious recipe for success.
On paper, it could be the best defense the Trojans have trotted out during Riley's tenure, and they haven't even hit fall camp yet.