USC Trojans Land 2026 Linebacker Recruit Taylor Johnson Over Oregon State, Arizona
The USC Trojans have landed a key in-state recruiting commit in the 2026 class, as San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon High School linebacker Taylor Johnson announced his commitment to coach Lincoln Riley over the Oregon State Beavers and Arizona Wildcats. Johnson, a rising junior and one of Southern California’s most productive defenders, received his offer from USC just days prior and wasted little time making his decision.
A 6-1, 200-pound linebacker, Johnson delivered a standout junior season in 2024, totaling 174 tackles, four sacks, and three pass deflections for Cajon High School. His production helped lead the Cowboys to a nine-win campaign and a top-60 finish in the California state rankings, according to the On3 Industry Composite. Known for his downhill speed, physicality, and high football IQ, Johnson quickly emerged as one of the area's top defensive prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
USC extended an offer to Johnson on May 7, and the swift commitment underscores the Trojans' aggressive approach in solidifying their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. With Johnson now on board, USC has added its second listed linebacker in the cycle, joining Gainesville (Ga.) five-star Xavier Griffin.
The Trojans' linebacker corps will be under the guidance of the newly hired linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who brings 35 years of coaching experience, including 24 seasons in the NFL. Ryan’s extensive background gives USC a strong foundation as the program looks to reload its defense in preparation for its upcoming Big Ten move.
Johnson’s commitment is another significant addition to USC’s already-loaded 2026 class, which has quickly become one of the most impressive in the nation. With 28 total commitments, the Trojans have assembled a well-rounded roster of elite recruits, including standout prospects at nearly every position. Johnson’s decision to stay in-state further strengthens USC’s ties to Southern California, where the Trojans continue to dominate the recruiting scene.
With top-tier recruits on both offense and defense, including five-star quarterback Jonas Williams and a standout defensive back group, USC is poised for a strong future on both sides of the ball.
As USC continues to build a dominant 2026 class, Johnson’s commitment adds to the Trojans' strong momentum on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-1 linebacker’s blend of speed, strength, and tackling ability makes him a perfect fit for USC’s evolving defense under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
The Trojans’ focus on bolstering their defensive unit has been evident in their 2026 class, which features standout players such as Xavier Griffin, defensive backs RJ Sermons, Elbert Hill, and Brandon Lockhart, as well as defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui. With Johnson in the fold, USC is continuing to set the stage for a defense that can compete at the highest levels in the Big Ten.
Johnson’s commitment not only strengthens USC’s linebacker corps but also highlights the Trojans' ongoing recruiting success under head coach Lincoln Riley. With 2026 shaping up to be a landmark class, USC is poised to continue its rise as a powerhouse in college football.