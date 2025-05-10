USC Trojans, Rob Ryan Standing Out For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Isaiah Phelps
The USC Trojans are building one of the best recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, which is ranked as the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports. However, the Trojans are beginning to expand out and have begun actively recruiting the 2027 recruiting class.
One of the earliest players USC coach Lincoln Riley offered in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star linebacker Isaiah Phelps, has began to narrow down his list and has USC among his early leaders heading into his junior season.
Phelps spoke with 247Sports about why the Trojans have stood out to him as early leaders in his recruitment.
"I had been talking to (linebackers) coach Rob Ryan for a cool minute, and he said he was looking at me and that I had a good sophomore season and they offered," Phelps said.
Ryan was apart of the massive coaching staff overhaul the Trojans went through this offseason. After former linebacker coach Matt Entz departed to become the head coach at Fresno State, Riley and USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn keyed in on Ryan to lead the linebackers room.
The Trojans identified Phelps as a target early on and was only the fourth team to offer Phelps before his recruitment exploded. The No. 7 linebacker and No. 12 player in California according to 247Sports, Phelps now holds 21 offers and will undoubtedly pick up a few more before it's all said and done.
USC will have to battle it out with a couple of familiar foes for Phelps' commitment. The California native listed UCLA and Arizona State as two other school that have been catching his attention.
MORE: USC Trojans Commits Simote Katoanga, Chase Deniz Win MVP Honors at Recruiting Camp
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit RJ Sermons Clocks Blazing Times In 100, 200-Meter Dash
MORE: Star Actress Emma Roberts Pulls Autographed Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Trading Card
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Phelps has blossomed into one of the best linebackers on the West Coast.
"Phelps is a productive two-way player but is being recruited primarily on the defensive side of the ball. A tough kid who loves to hit, can play in space and makes plays sideline to sideline. Comfortable dropping in coverage and has excellent vision and field awareness. Natural leader as well with a great off the field work ethic and is easily among the top ‘backers in the region," Biggins said.
He isn't the only local target in the 2027 recruiting class that USC wants to keep in-state. Among the Trojans' top targets in the class is four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, who has been keen on the Trojans for some time now as well as four-star defensive lineman George Toia.
USC currently holds no commits in the 2027 recruitng cycle, but that could change as soon as this summer. If the Riley and the Trojans can push their offseason momentum into on the field success this upcoming season, it could bode well for their prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.