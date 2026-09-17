USC Defensive Lineman Jide Abasiri Pulls Back Curtain on His Biggest Strength

Physicality is one of the focal points to being a great lineman and USC defensive lineman Jide Abasiri has shown he can do that.

In the Trojans’ first three games of the season, the Minnesota native has been a nightmare for defenses. But perhaps one big factor on his success off the line of scrimmage can be traced back to his years as a high school wrestler.

Abasiri’s Wrestling Background

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abasiri shared about his time as a wrestler and what led to him joining Prior Lake High School’s wrestling team.

As a sophomore, Abasiri’s football coach Matthew Gegenheimer thought that wrestling would benefit him.

“My football coach said it might be good, so I gave it a shot,” Abasiri said. “I felt like I’m definitely more flexible because of wrestling, and it definitely help with conditioning.”

In junior year, Abasiri has been one of the biggest leaders defensively for the Trojans. He’s already garnered 10 tackles and one sack in three games. USC opens their Big Ten Conference schedule against Rutgers on Saturday and Abasiri is taking note of their quarterback room.

“I feel like their overall athletic abilities, we just have to focus on shutting the run game first and then get to their quarterback,” Abasiri said.

Rutgers has played their first two games of the season rotating two quarterbacks, Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace. Lonergan is listed as probable in the Big Ten Availability Report after sustaining an undisclosed injury in week 1 in a loss to UMass.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Scarlet Knights also listed star running back Antwan Raymond was questionable.

“(Raymond) is an athletic back, he can make guys miss a lot,” Abasiri said. “We just have to stuff the offensive line, stuff the run and be able to stop it.”

The Trojans also have their fair share of players out for Saturday, including freshman receiver Trent Mosley and safety Kendarius Reddick, to name a few.

Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano on Facing Abasiri

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano knows the task is difficult Saturday against the Trojans, as he searches for his first win of the year. Specifically, he spoke highly of USC’s defensive line and Abasiri’s abilities to make plays.

“I think it’s time to start locking in a little bit more, see where we can be. I think we’re headed there, now we better be because this defensive front they have is freakish,” Schiano said. “Jide Abasiri, he is a force to be reckon with. This guy is explosive, he’s strong, great motor.”

Schiano also spoke highly on USC freshman Luke Wafle, comparing him to the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa. Wafle is a familiar face to Schiano and his coaching staff as Rutgers was among the schools lobbing for the New Jersey native to play for them.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans go into Saturday as a 23.5-point favorite over Rutgers, per DraftKings. It will also be their first road game of the season, where Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is hoping they can shake off last season's road struggles. USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is looking for his defense to pitch a shutout like they did against Fresno State.

“It’s the same message it always was, play to our standards, try to hold the opponent to zero points, and take over the game,” Abasiri said on Patterson’s expectations. “We can definitely take the next step in our pass rush and all of our abilities. We’re definitely working on getting to the quarterback more.”

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