The Case For USC's Makai Lemon As The Best Wide Receiver in Country
The No. 17 USC Trojans defeated the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes on a rainy day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum by a final score of 26-21. USC went down two scores early on, but battled back in the second half to take the lead and get the win.
The player of the game for USC was no other than wide receiver Makai Lemon, who continued his impressive season.
Makai Lemon MVP in USC’s Win Over Iowa
Once again, Makai Lemon was the player of the game for USC. Lemon finished with a game high 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. It’s becoming a weekly occurrence for Lemon to be the MVP for USC.
In the Trojans last game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Lemon had 11 receptions for 161 yards and two total touchdowns.
Against Iowa, Lemon and quarterback Jayden Maiava were clicking even in the rainy conditions that were present throughout a majority of the game. The biggest plays between the two were a 35-yard Lemon reception and then Lemon’s 12-yard touchdown grab.
In addition to his success through the air, one of Lemon’s most important plays was receiving a fumble lost by USC running back King Miller, keeping the ball with the USC offense.
Lemon Best Receiver in Country?
Makai Lemon is having a phenomenal season. He now has 71 receptions for 1,090 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. There is no other wide receiver in a power four conference with as many receiving yards as Lemon.
Lemon now has five games this season where he has reached 100-plus receving games. In two of the games he hasn't, he's been at 90 yards or more. His consistency has been huge for coach Lincoln Riley's offense.
The USC passing attack has been dangerous with Lemon and his counterpart, wide receiver Ja’Kobi. Lane had a game for himself too, hauling in seven receptions for 65 yards. Lane has been in and out of the lineup this year due to injury. When he has been able to play, he is the perfect compliment to Lemon.
USC’s Playoff Hopes Still Alive
With the win over Iowa, USC still has a shot to make it into the College Football Playoff with two games to go. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was fired up after the game and spoke to FOX in the postgame about the big win.
“It’s a big time win. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We didn’t play worth a damn in the first half, but the mood in the locker room was we knew we could come back and win. Our guys, we knew it,” Riley said. “To come fight, losing a bunch of guys again to injury, obviously conditions were a challenge for both sides, but we found a way to win. We were a tough football team today. Really proud of the guys.”