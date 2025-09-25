Why NFL Scouts Are Watching Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon’s Impact at USC
LOS ANGELES - Two years ago, Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, were two freshman receivers trying to find a role in an offense led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Fast forward to now, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has looked to two the former four-star recruits in the 2023 cycle to become the leaders of the receiver room and its a role they have embraced.
Working on Their Craft
Lane and Lemon have the attention of the NFL after breakout campaigns as sophomores in 2024. Both Lemon and Lane have been projected as a first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The impact and mentorship the two athletes have provided for the receivers room has been integral for the culture shift and attractive for NFL scouts. After witnessing the way they both approached fall camp, they have pro habits in the way they practice.
They were active in coaching up players in-between and during reps. Other receivers have been able to pick up tendencies by watching the two of them practice, all of which has helped elevate the room.
“I think playing with guys like him (Makai Lemon) and Ja’Kobi, and just being able to see little things,” said redshirt senior receiver Jaden Richardson. “Everybody kind of has their body types and different styles of play, but kind of just being able to take little things from them and the way they work.“
The two juniors know what it takes to be successful in Riley’s offense and how to conduct themselves off the field.
Freshman receiver Tanook Hines described Lane and Lemon as “great role models” when he spoke to the media for the first time last week.
“Great people for real,” Hines said. “Just build me up as a player, also as a person.”
Lane and Lemon understand it's going to take a lot more than just them on offense for this team to reach the level they want to.
Seizing the Opportunity
Southern Cal has been hit with injuries in the receiver room early in the season. Lane missed the Trojans week 4 matchup versus Michigan State and his status moving forward is uncertain. Sophomore receiver Zacharyus Williams will be out a few weeks after suffering an injury late in the Trojans week 2 victory over Georgia Southern.
Richardson saw extended action last Saturday, totaling 48 snaps, his most since he transferred from Division III Tufts University to USC in January 2024.
“He's another guy speaking of the position flex that really created his own value here,” Riley said. “He can play any of the receiver positions in our offense. Just does a lot of things well, both things that show up in the in the box score. The way he blocks, the way he communicates. He's a really good route runner, strong, tough kid.”
Richardson’s blocking efforts stands out on film and earned him a role in the regular rotation. But with injuries to Lane and Williams, he was counted on more as a pass-catcher last Saturday and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.
“It’s always fun to be able to contribute to the team," Richardson said. "Obviously, it sucks when guy goes down but just stepping up and kind of taking advantage opportunities.
Freshman Standout
Hines played 41 snaps, the most of his young collegiate career and caught his first career touchdown. This comes a week after he made a spectacular catch against Purdue, where he leaped over a defender to come down with the ball.
Despite being a summer enrollee, the Houston native earned the team’s No. 3 receiver spot coming out of fall camp. His progression on the field has been evident and earned him a larger role as the rotation continues to shrink.
“He’s a really special player. Works really hard,” Richardson said. “And I think that's the one thing from a freshman that's all you can ask for, is they come in and just work the butts off, and when their numbers called be ready. “He's a guy who everybody trusted when he when the balls in the air, there's a good chance he's coming down with it. You guys kind of saw in the Purdue game. I think he's gonna have a really bright ahead of him.”