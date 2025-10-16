Why USC's Jayden Maiava’s Confidence in Makai Lemon Is Fueling Trojans' Offense
The No. 20 USC Trojans are facing their most competitive opponent yet in No. 13 Notre Dame, on the road in South Bend, Indiana.
Following their decisive 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines last week, new players and consistent weapons continued to prove their talent on the field.
For an explosive offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, having all the right weapons around him is key to being a competitor in the Big Ten. One in particular who continues to impress is wide receiver Makai Lemon.
Jayden Maiava Trusts Makai Lemon In Any Offensive Situation
While Trojan fans knew the type of player Lemon was from last season, his consistency through each game this year has only improved, making his case as one of the best receivers in college football.
What Maiava and Lemon have built as a wide receiver-quarterback duo is impressive, connecting for six total touchdowns.
Maiava shared his trust in Lemon on the field, noting that their strong relationship has translated on the field.
"I have a lot of trust in him. I hope it shows on the field, but he does it in practice. I think we built this new relationship," Maiava said after Tuesday's practice.
Through six games, Lemon leads the Big Ten in receiving yards and 682, averaging 15.5 yards, six touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown.
Lemon also shared the work that Maiava puts in the work behind the scenes and on the field, emphasizing his drive to better his teammates everyday.
"Jayden’s a real humble guy. He comes out on Saturday, works his butt off, and he's just pushing the team to get better each and every day," Lemon said after Tuesday's practice.
Makai Lemon's Elite Midseason Performance Sets Up Future
Lemon's talent and statistics have translated into the type of dynamic talent he brings to coach Lincoln Riley's offense, earning him a Midseason All-American honor.
The Los Alamitos, California native has caught the eyes of many college football analysts for his natural talent that greatly impacts every play he's in.
College football analyst Connor Rogers sees Lemon as a dangerous player against any team, bevause of his versatilty and ability to thrive in any play.
"Lemon is extremely dangerous because of his ability to win at all three levels of the field," Rogers told NBC Sports. "He can beat press, he can beat a corner sitting in off coverage, but he can also get over the top of a safety."
Lemon’s All-American honors come with several 2026 NFL Draft projections predicting where he could land — and with which team. The majority of analysts see Lemon as a clear first-round pick.
CBS Sports Analyst Ryan Wilson mentioned Lemon's athletic ability that makes him a threat, as both a receiver and a returner.
“Makai Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route-running, and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance, and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays,” Wilson wrote.
Against the Fighting Irish, Lemon has another chance to prove he's one of college football's best in another ranked matchup for the Trojans.