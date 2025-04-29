USC Trojans' Kamari Ramsey Projected First-Round Pick In 2026 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means it’s time to look ahead to the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh.
The Athletic released a way-to-early mock for the 2026 NFL Draft and have the Buffalo Bills taking USC Trojans redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey with the No. 30 overall pick of the first round. Ramsey is the second safety off the board behind Ohio State’s two-time All-American Caleb Downs. The 2025 draft was the first time the Trojans did not have a first-round pick since 2019.
Ramsey chose the forgo this year's NFL Draft and return to USC for another season. The Southern California native followed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from crosstown rival UCLA to USC following the conclusion of the 2023 season.
He was vital in the Trojans defensive turnaround in 2024 after an abysmal showing on that side of the ball in USC coach Lincoln Riley’s first two seasons in Los Angeles. Because he played in Lynn’s defense the previous season, Ramsey was able to help install his defense and get the rest of his teammates up to speed in the spring.
Ramsey finished three on the team with 60 total tackles, including 5.5, two sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games.
Heading into his second season in the Cardinal and Gold, Ramsey will have a new role in Lynn’s defense. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product will wear the green dot in 2025. The green dot designates what player receives radio messages from a coach on the headset. One player on offense, the quarterback and one player on defense are allowed to have the radio in their helmet.
The technology has been around for awhile in the NFL, but it was introduced to the college game last season. Former USC safety Akili Arnold wore the green dot last season.
Ramsey has a vast skillset. He’s a physical safety that can insert himself in the box and blitz packages, but also has the range to be a deep half safety. As the only returning member in the secondary from last season, Lynn has been moving his star safety around.
“Just put anything on tape, put a lot of versatility on tape, showing the scouts and showing my teammates, showing my coaches I can do a lot of different things that can help us in the season,” Ramsey said.
In addition to Ramsey, junior receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon will certainly be two guys to keep an eye on that could enter the draft early if they decide. Both players had breakout seasons for USC last season.
The Trojans only had three players selected in this past weekend’s NFL Draft, cornerback Jaylin Smith, running back Woody Marks and center Jonah Monheim. In 2026, that number could certainly skyrocket.