USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit RJ Sermons Wins 100, 200-Meter at CIF-SS Track Finals
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit RJ Sermons continued his dominate track season over the weekend at the 2025 CIF Southern Section Track and Field Finals.
Sermons showcased his blazing speed, winning the Division-1 championship in the 100-meter with a time of 10.36 and the 200-meter with a time of 20.92. His performance on Saturday comes two weeks after winning the Baseline League Championship in the 100 and 200.
While some high school recruits will take part in the 7v7 circuit or recruiting camps in the offseason, Sermons runs track. Being a multi-sport athlete is something that has become highly encouraged over the years, rather than specializing in one sport.
Of the 253 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, 222 of them were multi-sport athletes while they were in high school. 28 of the 32 first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft were multi-sport athletes.
For Sermons it translates to the football field. He is a technician in coverage with superb footwork, athleticism and closing speed. The 6-0, 185-pound cornerback has the skillset that can make him an immediate contributor at the next level.
Semons committed to the Trojans in December. The local five-star recruit has been a frequent visitor at USC over the years, his father, Rodney, played running back for the Trojans in the mid-90s. His older brother, Cameron, who has also put together an impressive season on the track for Rancho Cucamonga, will join USC as a preferred walk-on in the 2025 cycle.
The Trojans have assembled an impressive recruiting class in the secondary. Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart has been committed to USC since his sophomore year and has never wavered. The Los Angeles native has been active in pursuing other top prospects, including Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill.
Since the turn of the year, the Trojans went all-in on landing the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio. Hill made his first trip to Los Angeles in January and was blown away by his time on campus. USC’s coaching staff visited Hill multiple times in Ohio, before he returned to campus for a spring practice in late March and again in late April for the Trojan Olympics. Hill announced his pledge to USC over Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama on May 2.
Similar to Lockhart, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan has been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year and has put on his recruiting hat to help encourage top prospects in Southern California to remain home. As a junior, Riordan finished with 11 interceptions, which earned him co-Mission League Player of the Year and The LA Times’ Defensive Back of the Year honors.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland committed to USC last July. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back has the potential to play corner or safety at the next level. Holland has also actively recruiting other prospects in the Trinity League to come to USC.