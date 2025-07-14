WATCH: USC Trojans Making Progress On New Football Training Facility
Back in November, the USC Trojans broke ground on a new training facility for the football program. Though the Bloom Football Performance Center will not be ready ahead of the 2025 college football season, the facility being built is making a ton of progress for fans, recruits, and the team to be excited about.
USC’s football performance center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026, and the construction on the building is making progress, with updated footage being released. There is a recent video captured by a drone operator, where fans can see the aerial footage of the new facility and how much construction has been done. While just the outside of the facility can be seen, the construction is moving swiftly and should stay on pace to open next summer.
In September, USC Athletics released a video showing the renderings of the new top-tier facility, which will be around 163,000 square feet and three stories. The Trojans are currently using the John McKay Center, which opened in 2012 and serves all of the student athletes, resulting in a limited space.
Over a decade since the John McKay Center opened, the Trojans are getting a state-of-the-art facility that will focus on USC's football program. The new facility will not only provide the Trojans with a place where they can focus on football, but also gain much-needed space to train.
One of the highlights of the Bloom Football Performance Center is that it will include two full-length practice fields. A new facility provides excitement for the future of the program.
“I can’t wait, it was something that was really important to me in the hiring process,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said in June 2024. “It was something that was something that was central to me agreeing to come here because I knew it was going to be really really important.”
“I feel that this is the type of place that should offer you the best of the best, and in a lot of ways, it does. It’s one of the best educations in the country. It’s one of the best places to live. As one of the greatest college football histories of all-time, and I feel like we should have a facility to match that,” Riley continued.
In addition to the training facilities, Riley’s team will also be getting an updated, modern locker room with recovery technology in each locker and all new meeting rooms. With the updates and added space, the football team can focus better, enjoy their workouts more, and receive the care they need, which will pay off on gameday.
Aside from it being where the athletes will spend the majority of their time, having a state-of-the-art facility will play a factor in recruiting. Schools such as Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon have thrived with recruiting due to their facility, and USC is looking to do the same. It is one of the aspects of a program that stands out to recruits, and seeing what the university puts into the football program will play a role.
By 2026, the recruits touring the facility can see the All-American Tunnel, NFL Wall, and Hall of Fame Hallway. Seeing the successful history of USC will show incoming recruits what they can expect for themselves if they commit to the Trojans. While the facility will be modernized, it will pay respect to USC’s immense history.
Riley was hired ahead of the 2022 season with the expectation to turn the football program around. The USC Trojans recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the nation and already filled with excitement. They will also be the first set of recruits to enjoy the facilities, providing USC with everything they need to compete for a national championship.