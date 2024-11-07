USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
College football facilities play a crucial role in recruiting and for over a decade now it has been an ongoing race to have one of the best in the country with programs constantly updating. USC Trojans President Carol Folt, Athletic Director Jen Cohen and coach Lincoln Riley are set to break ground on a brand new $200 million dollar performance center on Thursday, Nov. 7 that is scheduled to open in summer 2026.
“I can’t wait, it was something that was really important to me even in the hiring process,” Riley said back in June. “It was something that was central to me agreeing to come here because I knew it was going to be really really important.
“I feel that this is the type of place that should offer you the best of the best and in a lot of ways it does. It’s one of the best educations in the country. It’s one of the best places to live. As one of the greatest college football histories of all-time, and I feel like we should have a facility to match that and here pretty soon we’re going to.”
The Trojans opened up the $70 million dollar John McKay Center in 2012 and have been long overdue for a new facility. USC was ranked as the No. 29 most impressive facility in the country, per 247Sports before the season.
USC’s three-floor performance center will feature a new locker room, meeting rooms naturally lit weight room, hydrotherapy spa zone and player lounges, including an outdoor skyline terrace that offers a view of their new practice field.
"Every day our exceptional hard-working student-athletes come here to pursue their dreams, "Folt said last June. "We want to provide the facilities and support for those dreams to come true."
The tour of the facility is an essential part of the recruiting trip. Programs that invest in high-end facilitates that include state-of-the-art weight rooms, locker rooms and recovery areas show a commitment to the student-athlete. NIL deals have become more of a priority for high school recruits, but innovative facilities are still very impressive and can help a program standout.
Below is a preview of the new home of USC football. bigcolle
Outside of the classroom, it is where student-athletes will spend a majority of their time throughout their collegiate career. It becomes a home away from home and in many ways for an athlete playing major division one athletics, their primary home. It is a place for players to bond with their teammates, where student-athletes will do their classwork to earn their degree and a place that will take care of their bodies with advanced treatment and nutrition to maximize performance in competition.
“Being a member of the Big Ten will enable us to further invest in the student-athlete experience by providing us with additional resources," Cohen said in August.
Elite football programs like Oregon, Georgia and Alabama feature jaw-dropping facilities and this new performance center will help put the Trojans in the same breath as what they offer.
