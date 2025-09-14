Legendary USC Running Back Supports Trojans at Big Ten Opener
The USC Trojans first Big Ten match on the road at the Purdue Boilermakers is in the books, with USC presenting a strong showing and winning by a final score of 33-17.
While the Purdue Boilermakers were honoring their 2000 Rose Bowl team at halftime, the Trojans also had a former star of their own on their sidelines in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Marcus Allen Supports Trojans On the Road at Purdue
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen hit the road to support USC in their first conference matchup at Purdue.
The former USC Trojans running back finds himself at a decent amount of Trojan games. Last season, Allen attended the Trojans home opener for the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic vs. the LSU Tigers, and the end of the season rivalry at the UCLA Bruins last year at the Rose Bowl.
Allen has also been present for other events aside from games. In June, Allen and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott were on campus for an official visit with a USC recruits.
MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks
The duo won the 1978 National Championship together, and both often travel to Trojans games during the season.
Allen and Drew Brees Meet Up During Weather Delay
Allen was seen interacting with players and coaches on the sidelines, including former quarterback Drew Brees.
Brees was back at his old stomping grounds to honor Purdue's 25th Rose Bowl anniversary, and shared a few words with Allen during the game's weather delay. Brees is one of the greatest players in Purdue history and this translated to the NFL.
Brees played in the NFL with San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints from 2001 through 2020. He is a Super Bowl 44 champion with the Saints, a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner, 13-time Pro Bowler, and led the league in passing touchdowns four times. Brees is well on his way to joining Allen in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
The 1981 Heisman Trophy winner, Allen was one of USC's most dynamic running backs, finishing four collegiate seasons with 4,669 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns.
Marcus Allen is also the only player to win a National Championship, a Heisman Trophy, a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP honors and a regular-season NFL MVP award.
His final season with the Trojans was arguably one of his best, finishing the 1981 season with 2,342 yards and 23 touchdowns in the Trojans 9-2 season.
Allen was selected by the Los Angeles Raiders as the No. 10 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.
In the NFL, Allen played 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and recorded 12,243 rushing yards, 5,411 receiving and 145 touchdowns.