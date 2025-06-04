USC Trojans Massive Recruit List For Official Visits: Talanoa Ili, Boobie Feaster, Jalen Lott
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are set to host its first official visit recruiting weekend, starting Friday, June 6.
Several commits from the Trojans No. 1 rated recruiting class in the 2026 cycle will be on campus, including IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and receiver Trent Mosley, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, Opelousas (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith and Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams round out USC’s commits that will be on campus this weekend.
However, all eyes will be on the uncommitted prospects in town, starting with Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. It will be his third time on campus this calendar year. Ili is originally from Southern California, having played at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for the previous three seasons before transferring to the islands in the spring.
Ili has been a high priority target for quite some time. The two visits Ili has taken to USC this year have swayed his recruitment in favor of the Trojans. Linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua have been on all-in with their pursuit of the blue-chip prospect. They made an in-home visit twice in May and USC will be pushing to make this weekend, Ili’s final official visit.
Having Katoanga and Topui on campus is huge, because the two have been pushing for their former Trinity League rival to return to Southern California. USC holds commitments from two linebackers in Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Shaun Scott and Cajon (Calif.) three-star Taylor Johnson.
A pair of highly touted receivers from the Lone Star State will be on campus in DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star Jalen Lott. The Trojans are pushing to pull Feaster out of the south with Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama in the mix. Lott’s sister, Falyn, is on USC’s track and field team.
In addition to Mosley and Tezeno, the Trojans hold commitments from Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star Luc Weaver and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker at the receiver position.
Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer has been high on USC and will be on campus this weekend for his official visit as they push to pull him away from Georgia. He attended a spring practice in April. Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart, Hill and Holland are the three cornerbacks committed to the Trojans in the 2026 cycle.
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington started his official visit on Tuesday, June 3 after taking one to Alabama over the weekend. Washington has strong Southern California roots, he is the nephew of the late great Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.