USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC
The USC Trojans hosted a massive recruiting weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, headlined by the new crown jewel of their 2025 class, five-star Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet. Also in attendance was 2026 five-star Mount Miguel (CA) athlete Brandon Arrington.
The two elite Southern California recruits watched USC defeat Nebraska 28-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Trojans have started to gain some more momentum on the recruiting trail.
“Brandon Arrington is one of the big ones,” Longstreet said. “I actually started to get close with him. I've seen him a lot of and did not expect to see him at the USC game, but I seen him there, so we're just kind of chilling. And then once I committed, he had text me the eyes emoji, like he's gonna do it next. So we'll see about that. I think that's a close one that would be we should get to.”
Texas A&M is currently the heavy favorite to land Arrington, per the On3 recruiting prediction, but after first his trip to the Coliseum on a game day and his relationship with the Longstreet, USC can start to make a strong push for the local product.
With signing day two weeks away, USC is trying to put the finishing touches on the No. 14 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. That includes the sweepstakes for Edna Karr (LA) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
“We still gotta recruit some of these guys, a big one we’re looking at is Jahkeem Stewart right now," Longstreet said. "We got a few o-lineman we’re trying to recruit. I feel like this class is gonna be really big.”
Stewart spent an extensive amount of time on Los Angeles this past weekend, in addition to attending the USC game, he got to see all that playing in the “Entertainment Capital of the World” has to offer. Nicknamed “Thanos”, Stewart met with people from Marvel Studios, dined in at Nobu in Malibu, met with people in real estate development and visited FOX Sports studies. NIL plays a major factor in recruiting and the Trojans are going all in for Stewart.
2025 Recruiting Class
Longstreet is a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class. He will enroll on campus next month and take part in bowl practice if the Trojans win either of their next two games against their rivals, UCLA and Notre Dame. The five-star quarterback is working quickly to get to know the rest of the players in the Trojans recruiting class.
"I feel really good about it, I'm getting in contact with a lot of them," Longstreet said. "The coach just sent me their numbers, so I'm about to go through and really just talk to them and see how they're feeling about things. Really just pick their minds, see how they are mentally. But I feel really confident. I don't doubt none of what Coach (Lincoln) Riley's recruited or what Coach (Josh) Henson has recruited. I feel like these guys are gonna be ready to go. I feel like once we get to USC, we just have to attack, stay focused."
Rematch with Mater Dei
After knocking off Mission Viejo (CA) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on the road, No. 12 Corona Centennial (CA) will have a rematch with the No. 1 high school team in the country, Mater Dei (CA) on Friday night.
Mater Dei defeated Centennial 42-25 in the season opener, but without Longstreet, who missed the game with an injury. The Huskies have not defeated the Monarchs since 2015.
“I feel really confident,” Longstreet said. “Feel like we’re ready to go. We've seen the playoff percentage, they're saying we got a six-percent chance. So I feel like our team is very intense and they're confident in their self and that's all we need really. We just need confidence in ourselves. I feel like we're going to go out and play our game."
