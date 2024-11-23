Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
The USC Trojans have flipped the commitment of class of 2025 offensive lineman Alex Payne. Payne had been committed to North Carolina since January of 2024, but announced Friday that he would be flipping his commitment to USC per Tom Loy of 247sports.
The USC Trojans got a much needed commitment flip from offensive tackle Alex Payne. Payne is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the 14th-best offensive tackle in his class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Payne committed to the Tar Heels way back in January on 2024, but there had been momentum gaining towards him flipping his commitment somewhere else. In the end, that school was USC.
This is a major get for coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. The Trojans have needed more depth on their offensive line, especially being in the Big Ten now. Payne brings major upside to the Trojans for next season.
Is this just the start of USC turning their offensive line from a weakness to a strength?
What Drove Alex Payne to USC?
Alex Payne spoke to 247Sports about why he flipped his recruitment from North Carolina to USC. There were multiple factors, both on and off the field.
“The education aspect of a USC degree,” Payne said. “The USC football legacy speaks for itself.”
The USC Trojans are one of the premier brands in college football and have been looking get back to the mountaintop. North Carolina on the other hand has never been known as a football school and is iconic for their basketball program.
Payne was visiting USC's campus last weekend and was in attendance for the Trojans 28-20 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
It has been a down season by USC's standards in 2024. The Trojans have a record of 5-5. Going into their rivalry game against UCLA on Saturday in the Rose Bowl, USC has yet to secure a bowl game berth. For the amount of talent they have on the roster and the amount of money being paid to coach Riley, the floor should be six wins. There will have to be some major improvement in 2025.
